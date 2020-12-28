•What: No. 2-ranked Jefferson vs. No. 1-ranked Marist, Class AAAA state championship
•When: Tuesday, Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m.
•Where: Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
•Records: Jefferson, 14-0 (No.1 seed, Region 8-AAAA); Marist, 12-0 (No. 1 seed, Region 6-AAAA)
•Coaches: Gene Cathcart (42-8 in four seasons at Jefferson; 149-50 overall), Alan Chadwick (398-73 in 36 seasons at Marist, 398-73 overall)
•Jefferson all-time record: 485-291-22, one state title, 10 region championships
•Marist all-time record: 737-331-38, two state titles, 25 region championships
•Last week: Jefferson 42, Benedictine 35; Marist 42, Bainbridge 0
•What else: This is the first meeting between these two schools. This is the only state finals pairing between two undefeated teams … Marist ranks fourth all-time in victories in the state with 737. The War Eagles have been playing football for 108 seasons … Marist seeks its first state title since 2003. This is the War Eagles’ second state finals appearance in the last four seasons …Marist coach Alan Chadwick has 398 wins, first among active coaches in Georgia. He is the fourth all-time winningest coach in the state. Chadwick is also the longest tenured coach in the state. Chadwick has coached the War Eagles to two state titles (1989, 2003), seven state finals appearances and 19 region championships. Chadwick has never won less than seven games in a season. Chadwick’s teams have won 10 or more games 26 times … Chadwick coached L.A Rams’ head coach Sean McVay at Marist in the early 2000s. McVay helped lead the War Eagles to the 2003 state title … Last week, Marist held Bainbridge to minus-5 yards rushing in a 42-0 win in the semifinals … The War Eagles have posted eight shutouts this year. They’ve surrendered just 2.83 points per game, ranking first in all classifications. Offensively, Marist averages 40.7 points per game … Quarterback Champ Davis and Lincoln Parker each ran for two touchdowns last week in Marist’s semifinals win … Jefferson seeks its first state title since 2012. This is the Dragons’ fourth state finals appearance … This is only the second 14-win season in program history ... Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart needs just one victory to reach 150 career wins. This is Cathcart’s fourth state finals appearance. His other three came in South Carolina. Cathcart coached Greenwood to a South Carolina state championship in 2012, the same year the Dragons won their most recent state title … Jefferson quarterback Malaki Starks ran for a career-high 321 yards with four touchdowns — including a 65-yarder — in the Dragons’ 42-35 win over Benedictine last week. He also threw a touchdown pass and sealed the win with an interception with 1:03 remaining. Starks has 1,457 yards rushing this season on 149 carries (9.78 per attempt) … Jefferson is averaging 44.25 points per game, best among Class AAAA teams … Jefferson and Marist have two common opponents — Flowery Branch and Hapeville Charter. The Dragons beat those teams 40-10 and 35-0, respectively, while the War Eagles defeated those teams, 24-0 and 30-0, respectively.
JEFFERSON (14-0)
Regular season
S. 11 Central Gwinnett, W, 61-7
S. 18 Rabun Co., W, 28-14
S. 25 Mountain View, W, 40-7
O. 2 Hart Co., W, 26-19
O. 9 Flowery Branch, W, 40-10
O. 16 East Hall, W, forfeit
O. 23 Cedar Shoals, W, 49-0
N. 5 Chestatee, W, 67-12
N. 13 N. Oconee, W, forfeit
N. 20 Madison Co., W, 47-0
Playoffs
N. 28 Mt. Zion, W, 65-0
D. 4 Hapeville Charter, W, 35-0
D. 11 Carver-Columbus, W, 28-22
D. 18 Benedictine, W, 42-35
MARIST (12-0)
Regular season
S. 11 Holy Innocents, W, 43-0
S. 18 @Woodward Acad., W, 23-3
S. 25 Hampton, W, 45-0
O. 16 Hapeville Charter, W, 30-0
Oct. 23 Druid Hills, canceled
Oc. 30 Arabia Mtn., W, 33-3
N. 6 Stephenson, W, 23-0
N. 13 Miller Grove, W, 49-0
N. 20 Mays, W, 52-21
Playoffs
N. 28 Central (Carrollton), W, 49-0
D. 4 Flowery Branch, W, 24-0
D. 11 Perry, W, 36-7
D. 18 Bainbridge, W, 42-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.