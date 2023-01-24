Roger Hulsey began playing baseball at the young age of four. Hulsey played recreation ball, travel ball and middle school ball. Fast forward to now in his senior year where he is a prominent leader throughout the Jefferson baseball program.

Hulsey was inspired to pick up a bat and ball by his dad and his brother. “My Dad played during high school and got in a wreck his senior year and could not play anymore. My brother also played and since he was playing I thought that is what I needed to do also,” Hulsey said.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.