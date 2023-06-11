Sammy Brown, a rising senior at Jefferson High School and Clemson commit recently was named the 2022-2023 MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year.
During his junior season, Brown rushed for 1,449 yards and recorded 24 touchdowns overall on the season.
According to MaxPreps, seven of the former MaxPreps National Athlete of the Year recipients have made it to the NFL and have made a name for themselves.
A week ago Brown made one of the biggest decisions of his life by deciding where he would continue his athletic career. Brown chose to further his educational and athletic career at Clemson University.
