As a fourth grader, Jenna Rogers decided to give the sport a shot. After a much needed push by her Mother to start playing, she quickly fell in love with it.
“I started out playing just for fun and I ended up quickly falling in love with volleyball,” Rogers explained.
Rogers was an avid diver for quite some time and decided to step back in order to focus all of her time on volleyball since she was more passionate about the sport.
“I enjoy the team aspect of volleyball instead of competing in an individual sport,” Rogers said.
Some of the skills needed to excel in volleyball came natural to Rogers being that she was a competitive diver for so long.
“Diving on the floor to save balls came natural to me since I used to springboard dive,” Rogers expressed.
Many may not know that Rogers earned her blackbelt in taekwondo. Although she stepped away from that and diving she is still currently a multi-sport athlete and plays tennis during the spring.
The biggest challenge Rogers has faced is individuals telling her that she is too short to be a successful volleyball player. But, Rogers said that the biggest lesson she has learned is that you do not have to be tall to be good.
“From my experience no one should ever have to listen to someone tell them that they can not make it because of their height because it is not true.”
Rogers faced some adversity she had to overcome when she started middle school. In the sixth grade Rogers tried out for the team and did not make it.
“This drove me to get even better at volleyball than I was before. I tried out again in the eighth grade and I made the A team which is the top team,” Rogers explained.
Fast forward to her senior year Rogers now plays at the North Georgia Volleyball training academy with their elite college prep program.
“In the elite college prep program we scrimmage college teams to prepare us for collegiate volleyball. We get the college level play experience before we actually get to college. We played in a tournament last spring at Chattanooga State with Cumberland University & Johnson University and split with them that day. We also played against Brenau back in the spring and split with them as well,” Rogers said.
NGV’s program is administered & coached by former D1 & D2 college coaches. They train players of all levels from 5 years old to current college players.
When asked who has played a vital part in her volleyball career Rogers responds back with, “my club coach Inga Ashford.
“She's the one that got me on the 18U team my sophomore year because she saw potential in me. She took me in as a project due to my potential and she loved me from the start. I would not be where I am today in my volleyball career without her,” Rogers stated.
Rogers credits much of her success in volleyball to the Jefferson volleyball program. “I want to recognize Coach Britt and Coach Sir! They are always encouraging, uplifting, complimenting and pushing me to do better. They are extremely passionate about our high school volleyball program and I am glad that I am a contributing factor on the team that has the chance to win its first Division AAAAA Championship!! They also have helped me with stats & highlights on Hudl for college recruiting material,” Rogers explained.
Rogers is a defensive specialist and a libero for the Jefferson volleyball program and has been an asset for the Dragons this past season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.