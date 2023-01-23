JHS Anglers Jacob Janning and Ben Wilson came in 25th out of 251 teams at Lake Seminole on Saturday at the GHSA Bass fishing tournament in Bainbridge. This was the first bass fishing qualifier of the year and both qualified for the state tournament.
