MACON — Manhandling its competition for two-straight days on the mats in Macon, the Jefferson wrestling team perhaps served notice that a two-year hiatus from traditional titles was nothing more than a blip.
After missing out on champions in 2019 and 2020, the Dragons dominated their way to the Class AAAA state championship by an 88-point margin with 265 points. The resounding win marked their 19th title in 21 years. Jefferson won a state title every season from 2001-2018, building an unprecedented 18-year streak of titles that’s unmatched in GHSA wrestling annals.
Now, the Dragons are back at the top.
““I’m very, very positive that we made a statement,” second-year coach Kyle Baird said. “I think there’s more to come. I expect more going forward. My guys expect more out of themselves … We’ve got some dang studs on the team, and people are watching out for us and they know who we are.”
Jefferson returned to championship form by advancing eight wrestlers into the finals and producing three state champions.
Chaz McDonald (106), Davis Dollar (113) and Luke Cochran (170) — all sophomores — won state titles. Davis Dendy (132), Mason Mingus (138), Ayers Honiotes (145), Hoke Poe-Hogan (152) and Creed Thomas (160) finished as runners-up. Tyson Thurmond (120) closed his career with a third-place finish.
Jefferson did much of the heavy lifting during the Thursday rounds, building up a near 100-lead over second-place North Oconee (231-139).
Much of the same could be in store for next year as Jefferson returns six of its eight state finalists off a team that delivered state championships in both dual and traditional competition, as well as region championships in both.
Check back later for more on the Dragons’ state championship win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.