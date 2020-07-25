Jefferson is mourning the loss of one of its coaching legends and pillars of its community.
Former Jefferson High School coach Jack Keen passed away Saturday (July 25) at the age of 85.
"Coach Keen was Jefferson," said former Dragon wrestling coach Doug Thurmond, who both wrestled and coached under Keen.
Keen came to Jefferson in 1966 and spent 42 years at the school. He guided Jefferson to multiple state championships in wrestling (four), track and field (six) and cross country (three), winning 13 titles overall.
He was inducted into multiple state and national halls of fame for his coaching achievements. Keen was also a co-founder of the Georgia Olympics and served as an athletic director for Jefferson.
Keen was a revered mathematics teacher, as well, earning Star Teacher honors 27 times.
"He was a great man, he was a great coach, but he was probably even a better teacher," Thurmond said. "Just an unbelievable guy, an amazing legacy."
Jefferson athletic director Bill Navas said Keen was admired by both his colleagues and students.
"His reputation as both a coach and teacher is renowned," Navas said. "Everyone that knew coach Keen has a coach Keen story with a consistent theme. That theme was about being pushed further than they thought possible and achieving more than they thought they were capable. He was a mentor to his coaching and teaching colleagues and to his students and athletes. He was a legend. It's truly a sad day in Jefferson."
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a small, private family service is planned, according to Keen's obituary. A visitation and celebration of Keen’s life is planned for a later date.
"From what he gave to his students, his student athletes, it lives on," Thurmond said of Keen's legacy. "Coach Keen lives on because of what he gave as a teacher, as a coach and as a mentor."
Check back for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.