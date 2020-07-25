Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.