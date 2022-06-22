Head Women’s Soccer Coach Molly McCarty of Jefferson was recently named the State Coach of the Year for the small public school division by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
Her team went 14-4-1 and finished as AAAA State Runner-up this past season, defeating three number one seeds in the state tournament. Prior to this past seasons state finals run she guided the program to final four appearances in 2017 and 2019.
She will be entering her seventh season as Jefferson women's soccer coach.
"There is no blueprint to success. She jumps right in, rolls her sleeves up, and works to make everything she touches better. Coach McCarty exemplifies the Jefferson City Schools' commitment to excellence," school officials stated in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.