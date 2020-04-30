The late Steve Venable was hard to beat in a foot race.
As mentally tough as he was fast, Steve paired natural ability with sheer tenacity to become a record-setting distance runner at both Jefferson High School and Troy University as well as a five-time NCAA All-American.
“If he was anywhere near the front in a race, he was probably going to win because he was just that tough,” his brother, Tim, said.
Steve, who passed away in 2018 at age 59, was rather meticulous in logging his running, too.
Tim discovered Steve’s detailed running journal after going through his things a few weeks after his brother’s death. Those writings serve as the foundation for the book, Steve Venable: Heart of a Champion, that Tim recently co-authored to help keep his brother’s legacy alive.
“I’m just so happy that it’s worked out for us to put out a book about Steve so that his memory will live on,” Tim said.
After Tim found Steve’s writings, he quickly notified one of Steve’s closet friends, Rick Stetson (Steve’s cross country coach at Troy) about his discovery.
“We both agreed that we must simply write a book about Steve,” Tim said.
Tim and Stetson worked faithfully to co-write and self-publish the book, which comprises Steve’s journal entries, along with chapters detailing his college and post-college running career. The book includes photos of Steve over the years as well as remembrances of the star runner from family and friends.
Tim was basically there every step of the way in his brother’s prolific running career, as well as his his life.
Only a year apart in age, the two actually attended elementary through graduate school together.
“So, we were really close, and I was always so proud of him for his running,” Tim said, “so proud to have him as my brother.”
And Tim had plenty to be proud of.
Steve still holds the Jefferson school record in the mile (1,609.34 meters) at 4:20.3 (his time is 4:18.7 when adjusted for the modern 1,600 meters) and at one time held the two-mile record (9:41.8). His efforts helped the Dragons win the 1976 state cross country title and the 1977 state track and field title. (Inspired by Steve, Tim would join the track team his senior year in 1978, also a state championship season).
At Troy, Steve set school records in both the 5,000 meters (14:08.86) and 1,500 meters (3:44.69) that stand four decades later and was a three-time All-American in cross country and a two-time All-American in track and field. He is enshrined in Troy’s athletic hall of fame.
Steve, however, did not live to see his induction, passing away in March of 2018 as a result of an accident while working on a car.
When asked about his greatest memory of his brother’s running exploits, Tim thought back to Steve’s time at Troy and his kick at the end of the 5,000-meter conference championships in 1980. Looking to secure needed team points rather than push for personal records, Steve simply paced with the next-fastest runner that day — until the last 300 meters.
“He just took off like a rocket and left everybody in the dust,” Tim said. “I knew he could do it, but not everybody in the stands had seen something like that before … It was just jaw-dropping to see him do that to the rest of the field.”
The book documents Steve’s greatest moments, but it also provides insight into the demanding work behind those triumphs. Steve kept books of detailed workout records, and his training notes leading up to his record-setting performances 5,000 meters and 1,500 meters at Troy are included in the book.
“We put those in this book because we wanted people to go, ‘OK, what does it take to run a really fast 1,500?’” Tim said. “‘What does it take to run a championship 5,00?’ There it is.”
Tim said he’s pleased with the reaction to the book since its recent publication.
“When people heard when the book was available, they said, ‘Oh, I want to read one,’” Tim said. “They’re really pleased that Steve’s story was out there.”
The book is not yet available on Amazon (though it will be, according to Tim). In the mean time, Tim has been serving as his own distributor at this point, putting the word out on Facebook and taking orders.
He said one of his friends, a parent of a Commerce cross country runner, purchased multiple copies for several of those runners to read.
“To say, ‘Look, here’s a guy you needed emulate. Here’s a really tough guy, a record setter,’” Tim said.
And that’s part of the reason he wanted to put Steve’s story in the hands of others.
The book exists not only to preserve his brother’s memory and accomplishments, but to motivate future runners to greater accomplishments.
“In addition to remembering Steve, his story serves as an inspiration for young runners who also want to succeed like he did,” Tim said.
ORDERING A COPY
To order a copy of Steve Venable: Heart of a Champion, send a check to Tim Venable for $19 to P.O. Box 712, Jefferson, GA 30549.
