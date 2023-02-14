NWHOF Photo - Mitch McGhee.jpg

Pictured above is Mitch McGhee

 Submitted photo.

Mitch McGhee (Jefferson, GA) - Starting with 13 years as a young head coach in Rockdale and Hall Counties to his two decades in administration as principal and system superintendent, where he installed and helped coach several new middle school and youth level programs, to 11 years as a retired assistant coach at Jefferson HS, helping lead teams to 7 traditional and 8 dual meet state championships, he has found ways to give back to wrestling throughout his 42 years in the sport.

Mitch McGhee

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.