Mitch McGhee (Jefferson, GA) - Starting with 13 years as a young head coach in Rockdale and Hall Counties to his two decades in administration as principal and system superintendent, where he installed and helped coach several new middle school and youth level programs, to 11 years as a retired assistant coach at Jefferson HS, helping lead teams to 7 traditional and 8 dual meet state championships, he has found ways to give back to wrestling throughout his 42 years in the sport.
• Native of Atlanta, GA; 1980 graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School
• 1984 graduate of University of Georgia (UGA) (B.S. Education); graduate degrees at Georgia State
University (M.A. 1991/ ED.S. 1996; UGA (ED.D 2001)
• Has stayed involved in wrestling for 43 years as he transitioned from teacher/coach to administrative
positions, ultimately as superintendent of schools
• 4 years (1980 -84) - assistant coach at Heritage High School (Conyers, GA) as an undergraduate while
attending the University of Georgia (BSED 1984)
• 2 years (1984-86) - head coach at Johnson High School (Gainesville, GA)
• 7 years (1986-93) - head coach at Heritage High School;1988 Coach of the Year
• 3 years (1993-96) - assumed position as assistant middle school principal, starting and coaching the
first official middle school program in Rockdale County at Memorial Middle School (Conyers, GA)
• 1 year (1996-97) - took position as asst. high/middle school principal at Eastside Transitional School
(Covington, GA), worked with the Eastside HS wrestling team
• 4 years (1997-2001) - became principal at Indian Creek Middle School, started and helped coach the
first middle school program in Newton County
• 9 years (2001-2010) - while serving as Assistant (3 years), Associate (3 years) and, ultimately,
Superintendent of the Madison County school system (3 years) in Danielsville, GA, started and helped coach youth wrestling programs in Rockdale County (Jr. Seminoles Club), Walton County (Team West Walton Club) and Madison County (Grapplers Youth Club). Organized and led multiple middle school and high school “all-star” teams to competitions across the country, producing numerous eventual GHSA state champions
• 11 years (2012-present) - after retiring from public education has served as assistant coach at Jefferson High School under NWHOF coach Doug Thurmond and, most recently, Kyle Baird. Has helped coach the Jefferson team to 7 GHSA traditional state titles and 8 dual meet titles during that time
• Currently serves as Coordinator of Educational Services for the Sparrows Nest in Athens, a non-profit Christian ministry serving individuals and families facing crisis
• Resides in Jefferson, GA; Wife, Tracie; adult children: Jessica, Mitchell Jr.
