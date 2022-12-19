Ansley Nunnally began swimming at the young age of five. Nunnally got her first start in the pool by competing for the Jefferson Sea Dragons’ summer league team.
“Right when I turned five my mom put me on a swim team and I was really good at it from the beginning,” Nunnally said.
Nunnally was bound to be a swimmer being that her mother and aunt grew up swimming as well. “They wanted to put me in swimming because my mom was the coach for the Sea Dragons,” Nunnally stated.
Nunnally’s swim career continued to progress and at the young age of eight, she broke several state records during the state summer league meet. She began club swim for the Bulldog Swim Club and at 10 she started to really excel in the pool.
“I went to state that February and I won three events, I was runner-up for the high point award and I broke several more state records. That summer at long course championships I won eight out of 11 events and broke more records. It was a very good year for me,” Nunnally explained.
For the next two years, Nunnally struggled being the youngest in her age group and not being able to put up the times that she had so desperately hoped for. One evening after a long day of swim meets, swimming emotionally got the best of her.
Nunnally was coming off of a bad performance at a swim meet and just wanted to sleep in her mother’s bed that evening with her dogs, until the unexpected happened.
“I woke up with bad pains in my hands. Next thing I knew, my whole body started twitching. I started to have seizure-like movements so I went and got my mom. I knew this was not normal so she called the doctor. We went to the emergency room and my body continued this for four hours. This was caused by my anxiety. I had held in so much anxiety and was dealing with so much of it that my body was shutting down. The doctors said I had built up so much adrenaline in my muscles that they were finally releasing it all. This was actually diagnosed as an anxiety/panic attack,” Nunnally described.
Nunnally had been diagnosed with social/general anxiety disorder at the young age of three. She had been able to manage the anxiety growing up, until swimming got to be mentally draining when she was not performing like she had hoped for.
At the age of 14, Nunnally decided to take a step back and focus on her health. While stepping back slightly from the sport she loved, she still continued to improve at each meet.
Nunnally is now 15 years old and she is not so much worried about improving her times now as she is improving her headspace.
“I am trying to get better mentally before I can get better at swimming,” Nunnally said.
Through the adversity and heartache, although Nunnally took a step back, she never gave up. Nunnally feels as if this makes her character “strong.”
“I think it makes me strong for not giving up when things get tough. Even though I have taken a step back I have never once given up. I have always wanted to be out there and I have always tried my best no matter what,” Nunnally explained.
Nunnally’s proudest moment of her career is not about the medals like most would think.
“My proudest moment of my swim career has not been setting records and earning titles. It has been being able to step back, learn and accept the fact that it is okay if I do not win. This really taught me a lot,” Nunnally said.
Nunnally currently holds nine state records, eight USA swimming titles and over 24 state titles in recreation swimming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.