At a young age Chase Johnson started playing football. Shortly after, Johnson decided to pick up soccer to help him with his foot work and other skills to keep him in shape for football season.
“I started playing soccer when I was eight. Football was the first love and soccer kind of came along. It was initially for foot work and then I started playing in some different leagues. After moving to Georgia from South Carolina my passion for soccer just really picked up exponentially,” Johnson stated.
Having parents that played collegiate sports made the drive to want to play sports at the next level at an all time high for Johnson. Johnson recalls his mother saying to him, “hey, you should pick up soccer for a foot work thing to get your speed up.” It was a spur of the moment decision for Johnson and he has not looked back.
Johnson has been a part of the Jefferson soccer program since his freshman year of high school, although his soccer career was not like most. Johnson had to learn patience while he was waiting his turn for his spot as a goalkeeper for the Dragons.
“My freshman year I did not play, that was COVID year. My sophomore year I played out in the field and we had a really good goalkeeper that year, again my junior year we also had a really good goalkeeper. I watched the way those guys commanded the field and for me I took this as a challenge to remain coachable and to adapt to what the team needed me as at the time,” Johnson explained.
During Johnson’s sophomore and junior year he played in the field due to that being the place his team needed him the most. Patience allowed Johnson to adapt to a new position where he could be an asset for his team.
“During this time I took in knowledge from the older guys that have done it before me and worked through it to adapt,” Johnson said.
The biggest adversity Johnson had to face during his soccer career revolved around his height.
“Normally your goalkeeper is your biggest guy in the net, but I am not the biggest. For me, trying to overcome a stigma about my position was probably the biggest adversity I have faced. I am comfortable in my ability to play the game, but it was trying to find coaches that would see that and be able to say, this guy is not the normal build, but he puts in extra work, does things off the field and has good grades. Having to adapt my height around the game was definitely the biggest adversity,” Johnson stated.
Johnson gave a special shoutout to Coach Gregg Tavani. “I played on his team for a solid two years, went to all of his camps and practiced with him all throughout the season. He really gave me the passion to play intelligent soccer. It is not just about scoring, it is about how you score the goals, how and why you make the moves you do when you are playing. He instilled a high drive of passion into me for soccer. He instilled the love of the game in me,” Johnson expressed.
Johnson’s proudest accomplishment during his soccer career was with his club team, United Football Academy.
“We played in a college showcase a year ago in the big game of the day. There were about 40 division one coaches there that day. I played the full 90 minutes and held the shutdown during the game. We ended up winning the game 2-0. I just remember playing that game and feeling really good about it,” Johnson explained.
Now, Johnson is in his senior year at Jefferson High School where he serves as the goalkeeper for the Dragons. Johnson just committed to Converse College to further his soccer career at the collegiate level.
