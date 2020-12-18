SAVANNAH — After it was over, Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart found Malaki Starks in a postgame interview and give his star player a mighty hug.
Cathcart probably summed up the sentiments of the entire Dragon nation.
Starks rushed 30 times for 321 and four touchdowns, threw for another touchdown and secured the game-sealing interception in a 42-35 Dragon win Friday over Benedictine in Savannah to advance to the Class AAAA state finals.
"In the smartest coach thing I can say, it's great to have all of (our players) on our side, but No. 24 (Starks) can have my seat on the bus," Cathcart said.
Jefferson (14-0) will play Marist (12-0) Dec. 29 at 3:30 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta for the state championship.
Starks’ final touchdown of the night tipped the scales in a 35-35 game on the road in the state semifinals. On a third-and-two, Starks wrestled free from the grasp of a Benedictine defender and went 65 yards down the sideline for the go-ahead score with 4:52 left.
"One thing my coaches always tell me is to keep my feet moving," Starks said. "And that's all I could think of. To make that touchdown and help my team, that felt amazing."
Benedictine threatened late to tie the game with a drive to the Dragon 12-yard line, but Starks picked off a Holden Geriner pass into the back of the end zone with 1:03 left remaining.
"That's my first pick of the year," Starks said. "I've been waiting to get one. It was pretty fun."
From there, Jefferson kneeled on the ball and began celebrating, having survived a wild one down on the Georgia coast on a frigid night.
"It was a wild game, but these are the fun ones," senior Jefferson defensive lineman-fullback Paxton Corkery said. "The ones that are neck-and-neck the whole time are the ones you want to be playing in. Blowouts are fun and all ... but this is real football, and this is fun stuff."
Jefferson found itself in the rare position of playing from behind most of the night. The Dragons didn’t lead until early in the fourth quarter when Starks threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Neese on fourth-and-seven for a 35-28 lead.
"One thing I told the boys is that we might get behind, but it's now how we get behind," Starks said. "It's how we come back."
Jefferson gashed Benedictine for 503 yards on 55 carries in the victory. Starks did most of the damage with his career night, but Kolton Jones added 75 yards on seven carries with a 21-yard second-quarter touchdown. Jordan Perry finished with 63 yards on seven carries.
Paxton Corkery led the Dragon defense with six tackles, while Kadin Bailey had five tackles and a sack. Kam Robinson had five stops as well.
Jefferson overcame 12 penalties for 95 yards, 11 of which came in the first half.
The Dragons, who are a program best 14-0, will be playing in the state finals four the fourth time in program history and will try to win the program’s second state championship. Jefferson won the Class AA state title in 2012.
"It feels good," Corkery said of playing for state title, "but we know it's not done yet. We want to win. The mission is not done. We just start a new part of it."
"I cannot wait," Starks said. "it's going to be fun."
Check back later for more on this story.
