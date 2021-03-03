COLUMBUS — Greg Brown knew he had a difficult task ahead of him.
The third-year Jefferson girls’ basketball coach had to address his team after watching it lose a heartbreaker at Carver-Columbus, 61-60, Tuesday (March 2) in the Class AAAA girls’ Elite Eight as the Dragons missed out on a Final Four appearance by one point. This is the fifth-straight year Jefferson has exited the postseason in the quarterfinals.
“The toughest job I’ve got is when I walk into that locker room,” Brown said. “Because we’re right here again, even closer than it’s been before.”
Jefferson has not reached the Final Four since 2006.
The Dragons had a chance to win the game in the waning moments, in bounding the ball on their own baseline with five seconds left. But Carver-Columbus’s defense created enough havoc to prevent Jefferson from getting off a shot before the buzzer.
Senior Livi Blackstock led Jefferson with 19 points in her final high school game. Deshona Gaither added 15 points, despite leaving the contest at the end of the first half after turning her ankle and then missing part of the fourth quarter due to cramping.
“Deshona goes down there late in the first half, and they make a little run,” Brown said. “Deshona goes down there late in the second half, and they make a little run. And that’s not why we lost the game. But, obviously, it would have helped had she been on the floor.”
“Give them credit,” Brown said of Carver-Columbus. “They made plays when they had to. I thought we battled really, really hard.”
Carver-Columbus post player Enyshuan Jones tied the game 60-60 with 39.4 seconds left when she was fouled on a put-back attempt and sank the first of two free throw attempts.
The Tigers’ Akirya Robinson stole Jefferson’s subsequent in-bound attempt and was fouled. She knocked down the second of her free-throw attmepts for what ended up being the decisive point with 33.6 seconds remaining.
“I thought we battled all night,” Brown said. “A very physical game. I thought we got off to a great start. We played really well the first half.”
Jefferson jumped out to a 6-0 lead after Gaither and Courtney Kidd each knocked down 3-pointers in the first 47 seconds. But the game quickly settled into the pressure cooker it would end up being. The teams were knotted 17-17 after a quarter.
Kidd rattled in a 3-pointer with 3:45 left in the second quarter, giving Jefferson a 34-29 lead. But Carver-Columbus answered with a 13-4 run to take a 42-38 edge into halftime.
The Tigers clung to 47-46 lead after a low-scoring third quarter, but Jefferson grabbed the advantage midway through the final period. Blackstock scored on three-straight layups to put the Dragons ahead 58-53 with 3:15 left.
“We had the lead late, and that’s what’s going to be frustrating, not being able to close out the deal,” Brown said.
Jones rallied Carver-Columbus, scoring seven points over a 2:15 span, including the game-tying free throw. The 6-foot-3 Jones finished with 22 points.
“We’re not exactly super big,” Brown said. “We don’t have anybody over 5-9, 5-10 guarding 6-3, and we knew that was going to be an issue. We did a lot of good things, too. We doubled her. We stole it from her. But, yeah, she made some plays, and we knew she was going to.”
The loss ends the season of one the state’s most consistently good programs. Jefferson finished with a 23-5 record, its second-straight region title (and fourth in five years), as well as making its fifth-straight trip to the Elite Eight. The defeat also ended the careers of Blackstock, Kidd and Allianne Clark, who have served as the core leaders in Brown’s three-year tenure at Jefferson.
Brown said he was proud of his team.
“I love my team,” he said. “I love every single one of them. They gave us everything they had. We were one point away from going to the Final Four. It sure would have been fun to be able to have had that (Final Four) game at home on Friday. But that’s not going to take away from who they are as people and those seniors and what they’ve done for our program.
“We’ve had an outstanding, crazy year with everything that we’ve had to deal with. For us to be where we’re at right now, I’m just extremely, extremely proud of our kids.”
JHS 17 21 8 14 — 60
CHS 17 25 5 14 — 61
JHS: Livi Blackstock 19, Deshona Gaither 15, Allianne Clark 9, Courtney Kidd 9, Ellie Kinlaw 4, Jyesha Butts 4
CHS: Enyshuan Jones 22, D’myra Beachman 10, Kionna Ganies 10, Caylee Simpson 6, Celeste Scott 4, Jasmine Chaney 3, Mikiyah Webb 3, Jasmine Chaney 3, Akirya Robinson 3
