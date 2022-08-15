•Region: 8-AAAAA
•All-time record: 172-47-1
•Accomplishments: 2012 AA State Champions, 10 region championships
•Head coach: Travis Noland (first season at Jefferson)
•2021 record: 9-2
•Key Players: Sammy Brown, Jr., RB-LB; Kelan Butler, Isaiah Copeland, Max Aldridge, Guy Carson, Chase Johnson, Aiden Mixon, Jack Eubanks, Elijah Dewitt.
•Strengths: Noland noted that character is one of the teams biggest strength. He noticed the character within his team by watching them handle the coaching transition.
•Mark your Calendar: Jefferson kicks off region play against Clarke Central in Athens on Sept. 23.
•Outlook: Coach Noland is excited for his new journey at Jefferson and looks forward to playing teams he has not competed against yet. The Dragons have a big group of seniors that are filling some pretty big shoes left by the previous seniors. Jefferson has made changes throughout their program that benefits the younger generation of Dragon football and Coach Noland is thrilled to see what is to come at Jefferson. With a complete change of offense Coach Noland is eager to see what his team can accomplish this season.
