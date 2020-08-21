Here are Jefferson sports results for Aug. 20:
Volleyball
•Jefferson 2, Tallulah Falls 1; Jefferson 2, Cherokee Bluff 0: The Jefferson volleyball team improved to 6-2 with a pair of wins at Tallulah Falls.
The Dragons opened with a 25-27, 25-21, 15-10 win over match host Tallulah Falls and followed with a 25-15, 25-19 win over Cherokee Bluff, the Dragons’ second this season over the Bears.
Jefferson plays Tuesday (Aug. 25) against Buford (6 p.m.) and Greater Atlanta Christian (7 p.m.) at Greater Atlanta Christian.
Softball
•Flowery Branch 2, Jefferson 0: The Dragons were limited to three hits in a home loss to the Falcons in region play. The Falcons scored the game’s first run in the top of the fifth inning and added an insurance score in the top of the seventh.
The Dragons play at North Oconee Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. as Region 8-AAAA play continues.
