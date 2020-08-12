Here's a rundown of action from Aug. 11:
SOFTBALL
•Jefferson 5, Banks Co. 1: The Dragons (1-0) opened the season with a convincing win over last year’s Class AA champions. Livi Blackstock went 3-for-4, and MacKenzie Turner (1-for-2) and Emma Kate Sorrells (1-for-3) each drove in two runs as Jefferson avenged a 9-0 loss from last year to Banks County. Taylor Spivey (1-for-3) also drove in a run.
In the circle, Camoreena Hart started and threw four frames, allowing four hits, one earned run and no walks while striking out three. Rayvn Saxon then worked three shutout innings, allowing two hits, no walks and striking out three.
Jefferson plays Dacula today (Aug. 12) at home at 6:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
•Jefferson sweeps matches: Jefferson (2-0) picked up season-opening wins over both Gainesville and Cherokee Bluff, rallying to win those matches in three sets.
The Dragons opened with a 13-25, 25-21, 15-5 win over Gainesville and then pulled out a 16-25, 25-19, 15-10 win over Cherokee Bluff.
Jefferson plays at Lanier Christian Academy Thursday (Aug. 13) at 5 p.m.
