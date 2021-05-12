DALTON — Jefferson was, no doubt, playing its best soccer of the year. It happened to run into a team playing a little better.
No. 1-ranked Southeast Whitfield (16-0-3) scored three unanswered goals to break a 1-1 second-half tie and beat visiting Jefferson 4-1 Tuesday (May 11) in the GHSA Class AAAA boys’ Final Four.
Jefferson closed the season at 11-6-2, having earned its second-straight semifinals appearance.
Dragon coach Casey Colquitt said he knew this year’s squad had the potential for a special season.
“We knew we had a lot of talent as far as possession and receiving the ball, individual talent,” he said. “It was just a matter of when were they going to put it together, and they put it together for a run in the state playoffs … I’m proud of them for putting a run together. We made a few changes, and they bought in. A team has to buy in, and they bought in. That’s just a bunch of gamers over there.”
In Tuesday’s loss, the Dragons got their lone score from Matti Devillena early in the second half before Southeast Whitfield put the game away with a trio of goals in a 10-minute span.
“A lot credit to them and what they represent in soccer … that’s just a good team over there,” Colquitt said of the Raiders.
Southeast Whitfield controlled possession in the first half and cashed in during the 29th minute when Daniel Orellana struck a ball from well outside the box into the top left of the frame and out of keeper Adam Hayes’ reach.
Saves from Hayes in the 32nd, 34th and 36th minutes kept the score at 1-0 at halftime.
“We came out a little flat,” Colquitt said. “We just needed to come out a little better the first half. Second half, we got a lot of possession out of it. Kids start to wake up a little bit and moved the ball round a little bit more. I’ll just take the blame on that. Maybe I just need to prepare them better, and get them to move the ball a little bit better in practice.”
Jefferson equalized in the 44th minute on its first shot on frame of the night when Devillena headed the ball inside far post following a corner kick.
“Once we tied it, we got a little momentum there,” Colquitt said. “That was a really nice goal by Matti on that back post header. We came up with something tricky there to get a good cross in on the corner kick and put it in.”
The game didn’t remain tied for long as Southeast Whitfield’s Lupe Beltran scored in the 49th minute, punching the ball past Hayes. Julian Hernandez scored on a roller to the bottom right of the frame in the 58th minute, and Diego Castillo added a goal in the 59th minute as the Raiders pulled away.
Colquitt said the season had its highs and lows, but called it “awesome” to have ended the year on a Final-Four run. The coach praised his senior leaders.
“Just a credit to the captains,” Colquitt said. “Sean (Childs), Jake (Kuhn), Adam (Hayes) and Kupa (Katompa), just their leadership on the field, moving some guys around, just them buying in and just trying to be special. Those four guys are special.”
The loss marked the final game in the careers of a Dragon senior class that helped the program win a region title and advance to two Final Fours. Still, while some key pieces of the team will move on, the Dragons stand to return considerable talent from a team that was one of the last four playing in Class AAAA.
“Our whole junior class is just really solid, so we’ve got guys coming back, a ton of experience actually coming back from the juniors and a ton of experience coming back from the sophomores and some of those young JV guys,” Colquitt said.
