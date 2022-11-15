The Jefferson High School Sea Dragons placed second overall in their meet over the weekend, despite missing several key swimmers.
The Sea Dragons earned 10 new state cuts including two new relays. The Sea Dragons now have a total of 23 state cuts and have qualified for all girls and boys relays for state.
Individual state cuts were earned by:
Kate Dunagan: 100 and 500 free
Ansley Nunnally 100 fly and 50 free
Kyle Davis 100 back, 50 free
Justin Duke 200 IM, 50 free and 100 breast
2 new relays were made as well with the above swimmers and Makaylee Cain, Sophierose Hobbs and Caleb Rudisill.
The Sea Dragons were led by Kate Dunagan, Ansley Nunnally, Kyle Davis and Justin Duke who took individual wins.
"I am so proud of these swimmers. They are working hard, making progress and coming together as a team. This is a great group of athletes. Our next meet is December 10th in Gainesville," said head coach Tess Nunnally.
