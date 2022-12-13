The middle and high school swim Dragons traveled to Gainesville this weekend for the Candy Cane Invite hosted by Flowery Branch. The Sea Dragons competed among 11 schools. Both the middle and high school teams won the overall meet.
“We dominated the competition,” said head Coach Tess Nunnally.
Along with winning the meet, the Dragons also earned six additional state cuts to make a team total of 30 cuts made so far for the state championship in February.
“We are off to a wonderful swim season. To already have 30 state cuts for state in February is amazing. Both our school teams are winning meets and swimming well. I could not be more proud of our efforts and hard work. These swimmers are determined, focused and have great character. I really feel they have a strong connection to one another which helps us work as a team,” Nunnally expressed.
The following swimmers recorded six new state cuts:
Kyle Davis
Justin Duke
Ximena Young
Ansley Nunnally
The following swimmers won individual events:
Justin Duke 200 free 1:52.38, 2nd 100 back 59.89
Aubree-Clare Alewine Flores 1st 200 free 2:08.41, 2nd 100 fly 1:00.56
Kyle Davis 1st 200 IM 2:07.51, 1st 100 free 50.26
Makaylee Cain 1st 200 IM 2:26.65, 2nd 100 breast 1:15.30
Caleb Rudisill—his 1st HS win ever in an individual 50 free 24.91 4th 100 free 56.78
Kate Dunagan 1st in 50 free 25.94 1st 500 free 5:29.69
Ansley Nunnally 1st 100 free 57.51, 2nd 100 back 1:06.09
Cayden Sheridan 1st 100 fly 56.57, 3rd 100 back 1:01.24
Ximena Young 1st 100 fly1:L00.48 1st 100 breast 1:14.09
Girls 200 medley and 200 free relays took 1st place with Aubree-Clare Alewine Flores, Ximena Young, Ansley Nunnally and Kate Dunagan
Boys 200 medley took first place with Cayden Sheridan, Justin Duke, Kyle Davis and Caleb Rudisill
Boys 200 free relay took second with Cayden Sheridan, Justin Duke, Decator Dunagan and Kyle Davis
Other top 10 performances included:
Lauren Hailey fourth 200 IM 2:55.18
Sophierose Hobbs third 100 free 1:02.18, 6th 100 back 1:14.35
Mason Klinck seventh 50 free 25.49, 10th 100 free 59.29
Eben Mundy third 200 IM 2:49.54, 4th 100 breast 1:17.5
Coleman Rudisill sixth 200 IM 3:03.82,
The following swimmers earned one or more first place finishes in individual events:
Corbin Hobbs first 100 IM 1:09.11, 2nd 50 breast 34.34
Will Nunnally first 50 fly 29.35, 5th 100 free 1:02.27
Leila Yang first 50 fly 32.47, 3rd 100 free 1:08.06
Haylee Cain first 100 IM 1:12.42, 2nd 50 free 28.31
Girls 200 medley relay took first place with Kerrigan Vaughn, Taylor McClay, Leila Yang and Haylee Cain
Girls 200 free relay took first with Kerrigan Vaughn, Emery Whetstone, Leila Yang and Haylee Cain
Boys 200 Medley and 200 free relays took second in both with Wyatt Dunagan, Corbin Hobbs, Will Nunnally and Levi Johnson
The following swimmers also scored points in our meet:
Charley Bulmer 12th 100 free 1;a19.5
Wyatt Dunagan seventh 100 IM 1:32.59, 7th 50 back 41.69
Jazlyn Rakestraw
Chelseigh Graham ninth 100 free 1:13.58, 6th 50 back 37.23
Levi Johnson third 50 free 27.17, 4th 100 free 1:00.49
Landon Lord eighth 50 free 31.93, 5th 50 back 40.21
Taylor McClay fourth 100 free 1:10.68, 5th 50 breast 42.83
Ally Meyer ninth 50 breast 44.30
Josie Mundy 11th 50 free 34.10
James Patterson sixth 50 back 40.72, 6th 50 breast 41.66
Kaleigh Payne eighth 50 breast43.61
Briley smith seventh 50 fly 36.31, 5th 1L11.92 100 free
Kerrigan Vaughn second 50 fly 32.97 2nd 50 back 31.82
Emery Whetstone fourth 50 free 30.62, 5th 50 back 35.91
The following swimmers also scored points on relays:
Jazlyn Rakestraw
Ben Schroeder
Sunny Collins
Chelsea Nunnally
The Sea Dragons next meet will be Jan. 7 in Habersham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.