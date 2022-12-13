IMG_2412.jpg

Ansley Nunnally turns to take a breath during the freestyle. 

 Submitted photo.

The middle and high school swim Dragons traveled to Gainesville this weekend for the Candy Cane Invite hosted by Flowery Branch. The Sea Dragons competed among 11 schools. Both the middle and high school teams won the overall meet.

“We dominated the competition,” said head Coach Tess Nunnally.

