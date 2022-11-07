The Jefferson Middle/High School Sea Dragons attended the Rockin Raiders Invitational in Habersham this past weekend and competed among 11 other schools. The JHS Sea Dragon girls and boys won the meet. The middle school Sea Dragons also had a great showing. The girls won the meet and the boys took home second place.
The JHS Sea Dragons had 13 state cuts made.. Individual state cuts were made by Kate Dunagan (so), Ansley Nunnally (fr), Aubree-Clare Alewine-Flores (so), Ximena Young (So) and Kyle Davis (so). The Dragons earned four state cuts in relays. Those swimmers included the above mentioned as well as Decator Dunagan, Justin Duke and Cayden Sheridan.
