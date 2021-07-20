Ansley Nunnally led the way for the Jefferson Sea Dragon swimming program on July 17 at the GRPA State Swim Meet in Fort. Oglethorpe, capturing five of the Sea Dragons' 17 state titles.
Nunnally, Sawyer Cain and Blakely Hawk each won three individual state championships. Cayden Sheridan won a pair of individual state titles, while Makaylee Cain and Leila Yang won one individual title each. Makaylee Cain's victory in the 50-yard breaststroke is the first state title of her swimming career. The Sea Dragons also won state championships in four relay events.
"I could not be more proud of our swimmers," said head coach Tess Nunnally. "It was a new environment for our swimmers as we have traveled to Tifton for the past 20 years. On top of a new environment, many of our swimmers on Friday had to endure a 15 hour day due to rain delays.
"It was a different year due to COVID. We had a great deal of new swimmers. We came together, conquered, and met our goals. It is a blessing and privilege to be able to coach such awesome kids. We have a great deal of talent in swimming in our little community."
38 Sea Dragons made the trip to Fort. Oglethorpe to compete in 17 relays and 52 individual events. All 38 swimmers placed in the top eight, earning a spot on the podium.
Here is a list of state champions from the July 16-17 GRPA State Swim Meet:
8U girls
•Sawyer Cain, 25-yard butterfly (17.53); 25-yard freestyle (15.76); 25-yard backstroke (19.80).
•100-yard freestyle relay, 1:15.02 (Avery Sheridan, Kenlee Wheaton, Khloe Vaughn, Sawyer Cain).
10U girls
•Blakely Hawk, 50-yard freestyle (31.79); 25-yard freestyle (14.36); 25-yard breaststroke (17.61).
•Leila Yang, 25-yard backstroke (18.30).
•100-yard medley relay, 1:09.84 (Leila Yang, Blakely Hawk, Emery Whetstone, Spencer Cain).
14U girls
•Ansley Nunnally, 100-yard freestyle (56.78); 50-yard freestyle (26.30); 50-yard butterfly (28.24).
•Cayden Sheridan, 100-yard individual medley (1:02.87); 50-meter butterfly (26.37).
•200-yard medley relay, 2:02.95 (Cayden Sheridan, Eben Mundy, Ansley Nunnally, Lauren Hailey).
•200-yard freestyle relay, 1:50.89 (Cayden Sheridan, Eben Mundy, Ansley Nunnally, Lauren Hailey).
18U girls
•Makaylee Cain, 50-yard breaststroke (33.27).
Runners-Up
Here is a list of the runners-up from the GRPA State Swim Meet:
8U girls
•Kenlee Wheaton, 100-yard individual medley (2:00.67).
8U boys
•Miles Miller, 25-yard backstroke (21.23).
10U girls
•Emery Whetstone, 25-yard backstroke (18.91).
•100-yard freestyle relay, 1:02.15 (Leila Yang, Blakely Hawk, Emery Whetstone, Spencer Cain).
12U girls
200-yard medley relay, 2:14.57 (Gabby Lee, Sofia Burns, Kerrigan Vaughn, Haylee Cain).
12U mixed
•200-yard medley relay, 2:35.44 (Brock Booth, Josie Mundy, Caroline Alldredge, Lane Bell).
14U girls
•Cayden Sheridan, 100-yard freestyle (54.03).
18U girls
•Makaylee Cain, 100-yard individual medley (1:06.08).
