Four Jefferson football players signed letters of intent to continue playing the game at the next level on Wednesday (Dec. 15).
Each of them will play at the NCAA Div. I level and three will play at the highest level of college football in "power five" conferences.
"You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to look at the success the program has had over their varsity time," said head coach Gene Cathcart. "Over the last three years you'll see these guys are part of the building blocks of a special program. They're special players.
"A coaches IQ goes up considerably when they have these kinds of players.... They're every bit as great teammates and brothers and friends and students and leaders as they are players... We know that they're destined for great things, everyone of those college programs got better today both on and off the field."
Malaki Starks started the day by signing privately with the Georgia Bulldogs. Starks is rated as a 5-star prospect by all recruiting sites, and is the highest ranked player in Georgia's class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Later in the evening, three of his teammates joined him at the next level; Jamarcus Hill, Jordan Perry and Kadin Bailey.
Bailey was the only player who entered the day without a prior commitment to a school. He narrowed his decision down to Kansas State and Syracuse, two schools competing in power five conferences. Bailey ultimately chose to play at Syracuse, an ACC squad.
Perry committed to Kansas State in September and he honored that by signing his LOI on Wednesday. Kansas State plays in the Big 12 and ended the regular season with a 7-5 record.
"With Jordan, I got tired of answering the question 'what is he?'" he said. "These guys make way more money than we high school coaches. He can be a safety, he can be an outside linebacker, he con probably bulk up and be an inside linebacker. He can be a running back, he can be a slot receiver.
"That was frustrating and I finally stopped answering the question with a paragraph, and I started saying 'you ask me what he is, i'll tell you what he will be. He will be one of the very best players on your bus.'"
Hill, who only started one year at Jefferson, committed to Southeast Missouri State on Sunday (Dec. 12), and ultimately signed alongside his teammates on Wednesday.
"Malaki battled injuries throughout the year and represented us incredibly well," he said. "He fought for his teammates every step of the way. He's going to Georgia, just down the road. Others will travel more distance, but they're going to have every bit as great of careers.
"Jamarcus, his best football is in front of him. He's going to thicken up, he's got the wingspan you just can't coach. [Perry] wherever they put him, he's Mr. Versatility. He's like a swiss army knife in everything he does. Then you have [Bailey] whose stock really rose as the year went on. I'm thankful that he gets a chance to play at such a special place."
