The Jefferson boys’ and girls’ soccer teams keep on winning region games. The latest foe to fall was Cedar Shoals on Friday (Mar. 4), though the games couldn’t have been any different.
The girls dominated the Jaguars 10-0 and scored seven of their goals in the first half. The boys beat Cedar Shoals 1-0. Riley Christopher scored the Dragons’ only goal, while Payton Fogle had a save with 6 seconds left to preserve the victory.
The Jefferson girls soccer team has won their last four games by a cumulative score of 40-0. On Tuesday (Mar. 2), they beat Chestatee 10-0. After the win over Cedar Shoals, the Lady Dragons are 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 8-AAAA.
The Jefferson boys have played closer games, but they’re still triumphant. They beat Chestatee 3-1 with goals coming from Noah Drerup, Mason Fifer and Zander Patterson.
The Dragons are currently 8-3-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 8-AAAA.
