Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.