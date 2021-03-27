Jefferson executed the play in practice, and it certainly came in handy come game time.
Cort McCormack headed in a well-placed ball on a Zander Patterson corner kick during the 63rd minute to break a scoreless tie with North Oconee as the Dragons went on to win 2-0 in Region 8-AAAA boys’ soccer action Friday (March 26) at the Jefferson Memorial Stadium Soccer Complex.
“Actually, they did that in practice the other day,” Jefferson coach Casey Colquitt said. “That was pretty awesome. They just executed that play."
Kupa Katompa added a score in the 77th minute on a free kick to the bottom right corner of the frame as Jefferson scored both its goals on set pieces.
"Kupa’s been working extra after practice to make that shot," Colquitt said. "He’s been looking at that shot for the past two weeks, just sending it into the bottom corner."
“Two free-kick goals, two opportunities that are not in the field, that’s not normal for us,” Colquitt added. “So, our guys stepped up in that area and just fought all night long in the middle.”
Meanwhile, goal keeper Adam Haynes recorded his ninth shutout of the year.
“That’s nine shutouts for us, so that’s my bread and butter,” Colquitt said. “If you don’t let them in the goal, then you’ve got a shot. Just deny them to the ball, win the ball back. That’s how you get back on offense, and that’s how you get corner kicks and set pieces.”
Colquitt pointed to the play of the backline made up of Hayes, Jake Kuhn, Brandon Newman, Noah Drerup, Matti Devillenia and Jared Childs in the win. He added that four subs came off the bench “and just gave us a lot of minutes.”
The coach said he’s seeing his team playing “team soccer" now, which he believes bodes well for what’s ahead.
“I think we can do a really good job this year and do well in the playoffs,” Colquitt said.
Jefferson will take on Flowery Branch at home Monday (March 29, 7:30 p.m.) in a game with major region championship implications.
NORTH OCONEE 6, JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 1
Having not played in two weeks, Jefferson girls’ coach Molly McCarty didn’t view the team’s recent layoff as a determining factor in a 6-1 loss to No. 2-ranked North Oconee.
But she did point to a turning point in the lopsided setback.
After Molly Parker scored in the 45th minute to cut the Titans’ lead to 2-1, North Oconee’s Carly Lance answered just 54 seconds later with a goal.
Then three more Titan goals followed.
“I really felt we played them, especially up to the 2-1 score, and as soon as they caught that third goal in, you could just kind of see it across the board,” said McCarty, noting her team’s body language.
Though her team went on to suffer a five-goal loss, McCarty didn’t think the gap is quite that wide between the two teams.
“I don’t think they’re better, 6-1, than us,” McCarty said. “I think it’s more of about a 2-1, 3-1. We let some things slide in the goal, things that we’ve never really had happen this season. So, it is what it is.”
The Dragons scored their lone goal when Savanna Jackson struck a perfect cross into the box to Parker who lasered the ball into the back of the net, briefly cutting the Titans' lead to one score.
Jefferson faces another big region game, hosting Flowery Branch Monday (March 29, 5:30 p.m.).
