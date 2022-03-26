BOGART — Forced to play catchup almost immediately with North Oconee, Jefferson couldn’t find an answer offensively with the Region 8-AAAA boys’ soccer title on the line.
The Titans’ Will French scored just over a minute into the contest and then added a second-half goal as North Oconee handed the visiting Dragons a 2-0 loss in Bogart Friday (March 25).
Jefferson (10-5-1, 5-1 Region 8-AAAA) entered the contest perfect in region play with hopes of winning its second region title over the last three seasons (not counting the COVID-suspended 2020 season). Now, it must hope for the Titans (8-6-1, 4-1 Region 8-AAAA), with one loss in region play, to stumble against a sub-.500 Madison County team (3-7-2, 0-3 Region 8-AAAA) in North Oconee’s region finale.
French put the Titans on the board quickly, finding the back of the net just 1:17 after the opening whistle.
The Dragons survived a missed PK attempt from French in the 22nd minute, with his shot veering wide of the left post, and the score remained 1-0.
But in the 48th minute, French scored again. Following a lot of activity in the box, the Titan junior punched the ball in at the net, putting the Dragons down by two scores. Jefferson was unable to find the back of the net the rest of the way, suffering its fourth shutout loss of the year.
The Dragons now close the regular season with non-region games against Oconee County (March 29) and North Gwinnett (April 9) to prep for state tournament play. Jefferson is coming off a Final Four run last season as a No. 2 seed out of Region 8-AAAA. The program also advanced to the semifinals in 2019.
