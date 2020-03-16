Jefferson boys’ soccer coach Casey Colquitt deemed his team’s weekend of soccer away from home “a huge success” after it recorded two victories and improved to six wins in its last seven games.
The Dragons (7-2-2) defeated Aiken (S.C.) 4-1 on Thursday (March 12) on the road and then downed Hilton Head High School 2-1 on Friday (March 13) at Hilton Head to wrap up the trip and enter into a long layoff as sports shut down in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Providing the boys with an opportunity to do something different and special gives them great confidence and experience needed for potential upcoming region and playoff games,” Colquitt said. “Thanks goes out to the Jefferson City Schools Board of Education and Jefferson High School administration for the opportunity to have such a great experience.”
Jefferson trailed both its games 1-0 before rallying to win.
Against Aiken, Brandon Hudson scored three goals and Will Burdick added a goal on a penalty kick as the Dragons rolled to the victory. Sean Childs, Patrick Sorah and Cort McCormack each registered assists.
Hudson provided two more goals in the win over Hilton Head, while Patrick Dugan had an assist. Dugan sent in a cross from the right wing to Hudson, who placed the tying goal in the back of the net. Hudson then scored the winning goal in the 78th minute off of a penalty kick. The team’s originally-scheduled game with Richmond Hill that night was cancelled.
“The boys had to play on the road against teams that we knew nothing about and solve problems within the game,” Colquitt said. “The experience that we gained as a team from this trip will really help us going forward in potential region and playoff competition.”
Colquitt also praised the play of his seniors, saying defenders Joan Cazares, Connor Oviedo and Burdick “played with great intensity.” He also said goal keepers Adam Hayes and Cale Jordan kept his team in the games “with excellent footwork and shot-stopping capability in goal.” Midfielders, Sorah, Childs, McCormack and Kupa Katompa, were able to overcome the other teams’ pressure in the middle to provide Jefferson with scoring opportunities.
The coach pointed to a successful week of soccer across the board with the varsity winning three times (including a 9-1 win over Monroe Area on Tuesday, March 10), the junior varsity grabbing two wins, the middle school recording three wins and the C-team earning a tie.
“Every day is a blessing to coach the boys,” Colquitt said.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the coach is uncertain what will come of the rest of the season, though.
“Shutting social interaction down as a whole society is the right call, so we will abide by the direction of our leadership,” Colquitt said. “As for the remainder of the season, I cannot speculate on the future of the 2020 soccer season. I do know this: The Jefferson soccer program had a great week of soccer.”
GIRLS’ TEAM EARNS WIN, TIE
The Jefferson girls’ soccer team capped off its weekend road trip with a 3-0 win over Hilton Head Friday (March 13) to improve to 9-0-1 before going on hiatus.
Lanie McCarty scored off a direct kick, while Savanna Jackson and Abbey Eison also scored goals in the victory over Hilton Head, a 17-win team last year. McCarty and A.K. Navas both had assists.
Goal keepers Margo Perry and Julia Brooks combined for the shutout.
Jefferson played Hilton Head after its game with Richmond Hill that night was cancelled.
The team’s road trip started Thursday (March 12) with a 2-2 tie at Aiken (S.C.) High School. Carter Drake and Jackson each scored goals. Drake and Navas both had assists.
