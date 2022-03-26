BOGART — Following the final seconds of her team’s region-title loss to North Oconee, Jefferson coach Molly McCarty immediately turned her thoughts to what she termed “Phase Four” of the soccer season.
The Dragons (9-3, 5-1 Region 8-AAAA), following a 4-0 setback to the No. 1-ranked Titans Friday (March 25), have the state tournament ahead of them.
“Every year, I say we have four phases of our season,” McCarty said. “As soon as region ends, that’s Phase Four. That’s the playoffs. We’re not out of the playoffs. We’ve secured the No. 2 seed.”
McCarty said she and her staff are already studying potential first-round opponents and even second- and third-round pairings with the postseason starting in mid-April.
“I’m not going to shy away from looking at the teams that are possibilities,” McCarty said. “That’s what we sell now. This is behind us, and we’ve got to go forward.”
The Dragons’ region championship hopes went by the wayside after a second-half scoring barrage from North Oconee’s Kenna Kay. The West Georgia-bound senior scored in the 44th, 48th and 50th minutes to turn a close game into a convincing victory for the 16-0 Titans.
While McCarty praised Kay’s goal-scoring ability, she said her team “just broke down with our communication in the second half.”
“That is something that we’re going to have to fix to get through Phase 4,” she said.
Prior to Kay’s hat trick, the Dragons faced a deficit almost instantly in this pairing of the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in Class AAAA. The Titans’ Ava Caldwell converted a penalty kick just 29 seconds into the contest following a foul in the box.
Despite the four-goal loss, McCarty praised the play of freshman keeper Ella Sellers, saying the deficit could have been worse if not for her play.
“We get her three more years,” McCarty said. “She did phenomenal tonight. This game could have (had) definitely more goals.”
Jefferson will move on to non-region games with Oconee County (March 29) and North Gwinnett (April 9) to prep for the postseason.
The Dragons will enter the Class AAAA state tournament with a history of deep playoff runs despite not holding a top seed. The program has advanced to two Final Fours under McCarty as a No. 3 seed, most recently in 2019.
“There’s a big chance that if we play the soccer that I know we can play, we may be seeing them (North Oconee) in the state championship,” McCarty said. “That’s the possibility. That’s what we’ve got to sell. The season’s not over.”
The Dragons, however, will have to move forward without junior Ella Parker.
“Unfortunately, tonight was probably was Ella Parker’s last game,” McCarty said. “She tore her hip labrum back in the fall and has been playing on it.”
But McCarty said this is an opportunity for others to shine.
“Ella or not, this is the moment for other people to start stepping up,” McCarty said. “We have really found some players that at the beginning of the season may not have been the best player on the team, but now they’re making a difference, and that’s the part of the season that we look for.”
