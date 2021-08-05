Jefferson's high powered offense was held scoreless Thursday night in a scrimmage against Franklin County.
Stellar pitching by Ravyn Saxon and Taylor Spivey kept the Dragons in the game, but without any input at the plate, Jefferson lost 2-0.
"I thought our pitchers did well," said head coach Kacie Bostwick. "Franklin County has really good hitters and I thought our pitchers threw well. I don't think many of those runs were earned, so that's something to come away with. We have to do a better job supporting them offensively and defensively.
"We want to scrimmage quality [opponents] before our season starts, so we know how we match up to quality and the things we need to do to. If we don't play quality opponents, we might get away with some things. Now we know exactly what we can't get away with."
Saxon held the Lions scoreless until the fourth inning when she gave up a double to the leadoff batter who scored two batters later. That was Saxon's only earned run of the game. In the fifth inning, the scoring runner reached base on an error in the infield and another error helped her score Franklin County's second run of the game.
Jefferson had the makings of a rally in the sixth inning when Ellie Kinlaw and Kinsie Pugh eeached base to open the inning. Both ended up in scoring position, but neither of Jefferson's next four batters could bring them home.
Bostwick attributed Jefferson's struggles at the plate to a lack of confidence, saying the team needs to be more aggressive and stay in "attack mode."
Jefferson's season officially begins Tuesday, August 10 at home against Winder-Barrow. First pitch is at 6 pm. The Dragons begin their Region 8-AAAA schedule on Thursday, August 12 against East Hall.
