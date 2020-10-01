The Jefferson softball team dropped its second-straight region game, falling to North Oconee 4-2 on the road Thursday (Oct. 1).
After the Dragons (15-5) took 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Titans answers with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and never trailed again.
Taylor Spivey went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Jefferson, which fell to 10-4 in Region 8-AAAA play.
Camoreen Hart threw the first four innings, allowing three hits, three runs (two earned) with two walks and four strikeouts. Ravyn Saxon pitched the fifth and sixth innings, allowing two hits, an earned run and two walks with two strikeouts.
Jefferson returns to action Monday (Oct. 5) against region opponent Madison County at 5:30 p.m.
