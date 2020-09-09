Jefferson made a home doubleheader with region foe Cedar Shoals a quick one, winning 15-0 and 12-0 Wednesday (Sept. 9). Game 1 lasted three innings and Game 2 went four innings.
In Game 1, Jefferson built a 6-0 lead after two innings and plated nine runs in the third inning to bring the game to an early end.
Avery Haynes went 2-for-3 with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. In the circle, Ravyn Saxon and Camoreena Hart combined for a one-hitter. Saxon threw the first two innings, allowing no hits or walks with two strikeouts. Hart threw the final inning, allowing a hit and no walks. She struck out three batters.
In Game 2, Jefferson led 5-0 after two innings and finished off the Jaguars with seven third-inning scores, bringing the run rule into effect in the fourth inning. Hayes went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Savannah Smith went 1-for-2 with an RBI while scoring four runs. Maddox Thornton went 2-for-2 with a double, driving in one run and scoring two runs. Heather Thomas also drove in two runs.
Taylor Spivey went the distance in the abbreviated game, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out five batters.
Jefferson (8-2, 6-1 Region 8-AAAA) hosts region opponent East Hall Thursday (Sept. 10) at 6:30 p.m.
