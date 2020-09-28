The Jefferson softball team pounded out 14 hits, while Ravyn Saxon and Camoreena Hart combined for a shutout as the Dragons routed East Hall 9-0 Monday (Sept. 28) on the road.
Jefferson improved to 15-3 overall and 10-2 in Region 8-AAAA play with the victory. Taylor Spivey, Mac Turner, Paige Kelley and Savannah Smith all had two hits and one RBI each. Anslee Pittman also had a hit and two RBIs. Emma Kate Sorrells and two hits.
Saxon threw the first four innings and allowed five hits, with no walks or strikeouts. Hart worked the final three innings, allowing two hits and one walk with no strikeouts.
Jefferson led 5-0 until the top of the seventh inning when it pushed four runs across the plate
The Dragons return to play today (Wednesday, Sept. 30) at home against Flowery Branch at 5:30 p.m. and then travel to North Oconee Thursday (Oct. 1) for a 5:30 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.