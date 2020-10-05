The Jefferson softball team dropped its third-straight game in region play, falling to Madison County 6-1 Monday (Oct. 5) at home.
The setback followed an 11-0 loss to Flowery Branch (Sept. 30) and a 4-2 loss to North Oconee (Oct. 1).
The Dragons (15-6) where limited to five hits in the loss and trailed 5-0 before scoring their lone run in the fourth inning when Mac Turner homered. Turner, who went 2-for-3, also had a double.
JHS SOFTBALL TEAM HOSTING CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT
The Jefferson softball team will hold a cancer awareness night Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. when it faces region opponent Chestatee at home.
One of the team’s softball parents, Gary Saxon, father of Rayvn Saxon, is battling colon cancer.
“That’s to promote cancer awareness in general, but we’ll talk a little bit extra about Rayvn’s dad and what he’s going through,” Jefferson softball coach Kacie Bostwick said recently.
A Jefferson Elementary School student, who is also battling cancer, will throw out the first pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.