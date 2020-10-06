The Jefferson softball team ended a three-game losing skid with a 14-1 road win over Cedar Shoals Tuesday (Oct. 6) in four innings.
Camoreena Hart started in the circle and allowed just one hit and one unearned run in the run-rule shortened game. She struck out seven batters with no walks.
Ellie Kinlaw went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the leadoff spot to lead the Dragons. Bekah Garrett went 3-for-3 as well, driving in one run. Heather Thomas (1-for-2) had two RBIs.
The Dragons (16-6, 11-5 Region 8-AAAA) return to play Wednesday (Oct. 7) at 5:30 p.m. at home against Chestatee. Jefferson is hosting its cancer awareness event during this game.
