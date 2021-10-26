Facing elimination in game three Wednesday (Oct. 20), the Jefferson softball team was unable to keep up with West Laurens in the Sweet 16 round of the AAAA State Playoffs.
The Dragons lost to the Raiders 6-1, with their only run coming in the top of the fifth inning when they already trailed 3-0. The two teams split a doubleheader on Tuesday (Oct. 19). West Laurens (22-9, 12-0 Region 4-AAAA) dominated the first game 5-0, but Jefferson claimed the second game 6-3 to force game three.
Both defenses and pitchers were lights out in the first two-and-a-half innings. Jefferson’s (16-11, 9-6 Region 8-AAAA) offense had the most success early on with leadoff singles by Audrey Burton in the top of the first inning and Maleia Truelove in the top of the third inning.
However, West Laurens hit the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third inning with a pair of two-out hits to take a 2-0 lead. The Raiders produced more damage with two outs in the form of a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to stretch their lead to 3-0.
Jefferson got on the board in the top of the fifth inning with a two-out single by Burton. Skylar Brady scored to cut the score to 3-1, but Burton was caught trying to stretch the play into a double.
West Laurens put the game out-of-reach in the bottom of the fifth inning with a wild pitch and a two-out solo homer. The two runs set the final score at 5-1.
The Dragons had the ingredients for a rally in the top of the seventh inning with two runners on base with two outs. But a strikeout squashed Jefferson’s hopes of a comeback.
Ravyn Saxon and Taylor Spivey split innings in the circle. Saxon pitched four innings and allowed just four hits and one walk. Spivey pitched the other two innings, only allowing three hits and one walk.
The loss marked the final game for six Jefferson seniors; Saxon, Kinsie Pugh, Emma Kate Sorrells, Ellie Kinlaw, Anslee Pittman and Kendall Bailey.
For leadership next year, the Dragons will turn to its five juniors; Truelove, Spivey, Greysin Busch, Savannah Smith and Bailey Catledge. Jefferson also has a reliable pair of sophomores transitioning into upperclassmen in Burton and Avery Hays.
