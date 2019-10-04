Jefferson lost to Franklin County last year in the Class AAA finals and was handed another tough defeat Thursday with the region title at stake.
The Lions’ Kayleigh Chappell looped an RBI single into left field with two-outs in the bottom of the seventh to score Katilin Hill and deliver the Dragons a 6-5 loss in the Region 8-AAA championship at Jackson County.
“They’re hurt,” Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick said of her players. “It stings. That’s not the first time that they (Franklin County) have gotten a different trophy than us. But I’m proud of the way our kids fought today.”
The 8-AAA finals loss snapped a streak of three-straight region titles for the Dragons.
Jefferson will enter the Class AAA tournament as a No. 2 seed. It will host No. 3-seed Sonoraville from Region 6-AAA for a three-game series starting Wednesday with a doubleheader. The “if game” is Thursday. No game times have been announced.
The Dragons, who beat Jackson County 10-2 to reach the region finals, didn’t have a runner reach base until the fifth inning and didn’t register a hit until the sixth inning, when it trailed 2-0.
But Jefferson managed to tie the game that inning after Ellie Kinlaw placed an RBI single into shallow left field to score Emily Matthews, and Caroline Brownlee plated Livi Blackstock with a sacrifice fly.
Franklin County seemingly took control of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, stringing together three runs on three hits with an RBI double from Chappell, an RBI single from Sara York and an RBI triple from Ginger Mitchell.
But Jefferson erased the 5-2 deficit with timely offense of its own.
Following back-to-back singles from MacKenzie Turner and Chloe Hiatt to start the seventh inning, Jefferson pushed runs across the plate off an error, a squeeze bunt from Paige Kelly and a sacrifice bunt from Blackstock to tie the game 5-5.
Jefferson pitcher Ravyn Saxon recorded a pair of outs in the bottom of the seventh inning before Chappell ended the game with her walk-off single.
The Dragons made sure they’d play for a region title by jumping on host Jackson County earlier in the day in the losers’ bracket finals, building a 5-0 lead after three innings. Jefferson, which avenged two regular-season losses to the Panthers, ended up scoring 10 runs off just five hits.
“Our goal was to take care of business that first game,” Bostwick said, “because you don’t get to the second one until you get through the first one, and they did exactly what we asked them to do.”
Turner ripped an RBI double to right center field to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning and ignite the Jefferson offense.
“Mac got us rolling in the Jackson County game, and she got us rolling in (the Franklin County) game, too,” Bostwick said. “She is starting to come alive this season.”
An error on a Hiatt sacrifice bunt brought home the second run in the second inning. Matthews then grounded out to score Hiatt, upping the lead to 3-0.
Abby Beatty delivered a two-run single in the top of the third inning to increase the advantage to 5-0.
Peri Foster got Jackson County on the board in the bottom of the third with an RBI single. The Panthers had a chance to cut further into the Dragon lead — or tie the game — in the bottom of the fifth inning when they loaded the bases with no outs. But Saxon forced a pair of lineouts and a pop out to preserve a 5-1 lead.
The teams traded runs in the sixth inning before Jefferson put the game away with four insurance runs in the seventh inning. Matthews brought home a run when she bunted, and Beatty scored from third. Two batters later, Blackstock delivered a three-run double, pushing the lead out to 10-2.
Saxon pitched seven innings for the win, allowing nine hits and two runs (both earned) while striking out two.
Bostwick praised the performance of Saxon and fellow sophomore Camoreena Hart — who allowed two runs in five innings against Franklin County — in the circle this year as young pitchers.
“They have grown tremendously throughout the year, and I’m excited to see what they do for us in the state playoffs,” Bostwick said.
Looking at Sonoraville, Bostwick said the Phoenix play in a region (6-AAA) much like Jefferson’s.
“All four of our (playoff) teams and all four of their (playoff) teams, it’s like the SEC of softball … we are doing our homework, and we will be ready face Sonoraville,” Bostwick said.
