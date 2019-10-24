Jefferson’s “all gas, no brakes” approach to the postseason has the team fueling up the bus for a familiar destination — Columbus.
The Dragons (25-9) will play in the state Elite Eight for the second-straight year and third time in the past four seasons this week, starting Thursday (Oct. 24) against East Hall at 6 p.m.
Jefferson returns a year after nearly reaching the pinnacle in 2018, losing to Franklin County in the finals.
“Even though I didn’t play (in Columbus) last year, I feel like since we did go last year, we know what’s coming, and we know what to expect,” said Dragon pitcher Ravyn Saxon, who assumed a reserve role in 2018 behind the Class AAA Pitcher of the Year, Emily Perrin. “So, we’ll come with all of what we have.”
A year ago, Jefferson breezed through the first two rounds and jumped ahead of Franklin County 9-1 in the winners’ bracket finals before that lead unraveled, and the Dragons lost 10-9. Jefferson rebounded with a 2-0 win over Sonoraville in the losers’ bracket finals, earning another crack at Franklin County. But the Lions outslugged the Dragons 9-5 to win the state title.
Senior third baseman Amber Tullis said the emotions were “all over the place” during last year’s run. But she thinks the team will be all-the-better for it this time around.
“I think it will definitely help because then we’ll be like, ‘Oh, we have to stay up, even though we’re winning by this much, we still need to stay up,’” Tullis said. “Because it can easily flip either way for a team.”
Jefferson has already seen as much this post season.
The Dragons began the state tournament with an error-filled 11-1 loss in the first of a three-game series with Sonoraville but rebounded with four-straight wins to get back to Columbus. Jefferson pulled out 7-6 and 5-4 wins to close out the Sonoraville series and then powered past Brantley County 13-0 and 7-2 in a lengthy road trip in the Sweet 16.
“We kind of shook it off,” Saxon said of the lopsided loss to Sonoraville. “At first we were like, we just made a lot of errors, so we know that we can beat this team, because we had like 14 errors that game, so we knew that we could come back and beat them.”
Tullis agreed that shoring up the defense helped the team weather that initial defeat (The Dragons committed just three errors in the subsequent series with Brantley County).
She noted that under a strikeout pitcher like Perrin (284 strikeouts) last year, the defense saw less action in the field. While Saxon has come into her own with a stellar sophomore campaign (1.98 ERA), she forces more ground outs and flyouts than strikeouts.
“We relied a lot on our pitching staff last year to get us through the games,” Tullis said. “Our defense didn’t have to work as hard last year, but this year we’ve had to work a lot harder. I feel like that’s really helped us though … We came together as a team, especially, and we’ve learned to trust each other with our abilities.”
“With us to win, we’ve got to be solid in every aspect of softball to win,” Tullis added.
Meanwhile, Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick praised her team for battling its way back to Columbus for the third time in four seasons.
“I think they are continuing on a tradition,” Bostwick said last week after the sweep of Brantley County, “and have learned from the culture of the past. And I just kind of think it’s an expectation at this point … Our program, in general, is battle-tested, and they deserve this trip.”
Jefferson finds itself in a quarterfinals field that includes Franklin County, Lumpkin County, Ringgold, Southeast Bulloch, Calhoun, Lovett and East Hall.
Bostwick said “anything can happen” once a team reaches Columbus.
“That’s the goal is just to get there, and so they’ve accomplished that,” she said. “I hope that our kids are still a little hurt from last year, and they use that to their advantage when we’re down there.”
Saxon thinks the team will.
“I think this time we have a little bit more fight, too, because of what happened last year, so this year, it’s going to be good,” she said.
This time, the Dragons hope to win their last game.
Tullis said it’s “all or nothing,” and throws in a familiar phrase.
“All gas, no breaks,” she said.
Dragons dispose of Brantley Co. with Sweet 16 sweep
Jefferson thumped a 23-win Brantley County team in the second round of the Class AAA state tournament, sweeping the Herons 13-0 (five innings) and 7-2 last Wednesday (Oct. 16) on a long road trip to Nahunta to advance to the Elite Eight.
“They had a five-hour bus ride to think about things,” said Bostwick, whose team departed for the trip the prior Tuesday, “and that can hurt you or help you depending on the situation … But a lot of the kids who get a lot of playing time have done this before. They don’t get nervous about coming on a road trip. In fact, they get excited. They got to miss school and do something fun (last Wednesday).”
The Dragons totaled 20 runs and 17 hits between the two games at Brantley County. Bostwick praised her team’s ability to play small ball and produce those numbers in the two wins.
“We laid down a lot of bunts and, to me, that’s very selfless,” Bostwick said. “We haven’t had to do a lot of small ball this year, but (last Wednesday) we did, and I always tell our girls, ‘Good things happen when you do your job and when you’re not selfish.’
“We had several people lay down bunts (last Wednesday) and end up getting on base as a result. So, it just goes back to good things happen when you do your job.”
Setting the tone early, Jefferson jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings in a Game 1 rout. A five-run fifth inning from the Dragons brought the run rule into effect.
Jefferson finished with nine hits in Game 1, including a 2-for-4, three-RBI performance from Chloe Hiatt. Amber Tullis also drove in three runs. Emily Matthews went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Caroline Brownlee went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Pitchers Saxon and Camoreena Hart combined to throw a one-hit shutout. Saxon threw the first two innings, and Hart the last three.
MacKenzie Turner and Abbey Beatty had big games at the plate in the nightcap as the Dragons finished off the sweep. Turner went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Beatty went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. The Dragons finished Game 2 with eight hits.
Saxon allowed just three hits in a complete-game performance in Game 2, striking out six.
“Ravyn was lights out for the most part,” Bostwick said. “She had one missed pitch that went a little further than she wanted it to, but that was one missed pitch. In my book, when I’m calling pitches and I can see what she’s doing, it was like literally a perfect game or almost one and a half games.”
Bostwick added that Hart “didn’t have her best stuff” in Game 1 but battled through it, “and set up Ravyn for the next game.”
“Camoreena has bought into her role and set Ravyn up for that second game really well,” she said.
The victories pushed Jefferson’s win total to 25 victories, marking the third time in four years the program has won at least 25 games.
