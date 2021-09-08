After suffering a pair of lopsided losses in region play, Jefferson has since bounced back with wins over Cedar Shoals and East Hall, as well as a non-region win over Region 8-AAA leader Oconee County.
During Jefferson’s (7-4, 3-2 Region 8-AAAA) three-game winning streak, Ravyn Saxon has picked up a pair of victories while allowing just 10 hits and zero runs. Addison Self tossed eight strikeouts in an 18-1 stomping of Cedar Shoals.
JEFFERSON 2, EAST HALL 0
Maleia Truelove’s second-inning home run was all Jefferson needed to defeat the Vikings on Tuesday (Sept. 7). Truelove hit a bomb to left field, bringing Taylor Spivey home with her to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead.
The second inning was the only one where Jefferson had multiple runners on base until the fifth inning when Ellie Kinlaw and Savannah Smith reached on a two-out single and an error respectively. A ground ball two pitches later ended the inning.
Ravyn Saxon made sure East Hall didn’t come close to scoring either. The closest the Vikings got to scoring was when they hit a pair of two-out singles in the fourth inning. She retired 10 of the last 12 batters she faced to end the game with Jefferson on top 2-0.
JEFFERSON 18, CEDAR SHOALS 1
Taylor Spivey and Addison Self had perfect nights at the plate to lead Jefferson to a lopsided region win over the Jaguars on Thursday (Sept. 2). Self also tossed eight strikeouts and allowed just one hit and one walk through four innings of work.
Skylar Brady opened the game by reaching second base on an error. Two pitches later, Spivey hit a triple to drive her home. Natalie Beck followed with an RBI single up the middle, Madison Hanchey hit an RBI triple to right field and then scored on a wild pitch to extend Jefferson’s lead to 4-0.
Cedar Shoals scored its only run of the game in the bottom first inning to cut the score to 4-1. That’s as close as the Jaguars came to upsetting the Dragons. Audrey Burton hit a sacrifice fly to bring Savannah Smith home in the second inning. Spivey hoit a single to left field right after to bring Brady home. Jefferson led 6-1.
Jefferson added nine runs in the third inning, including seven with two outs. Greysin Busch, MJ Thornton, Brady, Spivey and Beck all had RBIs. Busch and Thornton hit twice in the inning and had RBIs in both at bats. Jefferson led 15-1
Spivey, Hanchey and Busch drove in the last three runs of the game in the fourth inning. Brady, Avery Hays and Beck scored the runs. Jefferson had an 18-1 lead.
Spivey and Busch ended the game with four RBIs and two runs scored. Beck, Hanchey and Thornton each had two RBIs, Hanchey crossed home three times.
JEFFERSON 12, OCONEE COUNTY 0
Just two nights after a demoralizing 7-0 region loss to Flowery Branch, the Dragons bounced back on Wednesday (Sept. 1) with a blowout win over Oconee County.
Ravyn Saxon allowed just four hits and struck out two batters in the shutout. Taylor Spivey went 3-of-3 at the plate with three runs and two RBIs. Kinsie Pugh went 2-of-2 and one run and an RBI.
The Dragons had a fantastic start by scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ellie Kinlaw and Savannah Smith started the inning with infield singles. Spivey drove them home with a line drive to center field, giving Jefferson a quick 2-0 lead with no outs.
Spivey scored on Maleia Truelove’s double to left field. Emma Kate Sorrells singled ad moved Truelove to third to put runners on the corners. Pugh hit a single of her own to shortstop to bring Truelove across the plate. A sacrifice line drive by Audrey Burton allowed courtesy runner Skylar Brady to score. An error in the infield allowed Pugh to score Jefferson’s sixth run of the inning.
The Dragons added three runs in the second inning to take a 9-0 advantage. Sorrells drove Spivey home on a ground ball and an error in the infield allowed Truelove to score from first base. Brady scored her second run as a courtesy runner when Burton hit a ground ball in the infield.
Spivey crossed home for Jefferson’s only run of the third inning to take a 10-0 lead. Madison Hanchey and Smith hit two-out singles in the fourth inning drive home the last two runs of the game. Burton and Bailey Catledge scored to extend the lead to 12-0.
COMING UP
Jefferson takes a break from region play on Wednesday (Sept. 8) to challenge Social Circle from Region 8-A Public. The Dragons get a shot at revenge at home against Flowery Branch on Thursday (Sept. 9) and against North Oconee on the road on Tuesday (Sept. 14).
