This year, the Jefferson softball team is rallying around the phrase ‘the table is set.” True to those words, the Dragons feasted on Thursday.
Hosting East Hall in region play, Jefferson (9-2, 7-1 Region 8-AAAA) scored nine unanswered runs over the final three innings to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 10-2, run-rule win in six innings.
The Dragons have won seven straight games, scoring nine or more runs in all seven wins.
“We’re gelling offensively,” coach Kacie Bostwick said. “We’ve been working a lot on, not necessarily changing our swings, but maybe changing our approaches a little bit, not trying to do too much.”
With that approach, the Dragons finished with 15 hits. MacKenzie Turner went 4-for-4 with an RBI, while Taylor Spivey went 2-for-4 and launched a fifth-inning home run. Emma Kate Sorrells also went 2-for-4, while Paige Kelly went 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
“It was awesome the way everyone kind of came together,” Bostwick said.
Jefferson trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Turner tied the game with an RBI single and the Dragons then took the lead for good with a sacrifice fly RBI from Kelley. Spivey then swatted her home run with one out in the bottom of the fifth, igniting a five-run inning to break the game open. The Dragons brought nine hitters to the plate during the fifth inning and pounded out six hits, including a two-run double from Savannah Smith and a two-run single from Kelley.
Jefferson ended the game early with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Dragons again received a strong collective performance from their pitching duo of Camoreena Hart and Ravyn Saxon. Hart threw four innings, allowing four hits and an earned run with three strikeouts. Saxon came on in the fifth inning and worked two shutout innings, allowing only a walk, to close out the win.
Bostwick said the team prides itself on having a true pitching staff.
“We preach it all the time, and they have bought in, and I think it showed tonight (Thursday),” Bostwick said. “Camoreena came in and worked really hard for four (innings), and Raven came in and shut them down. It’s awesome that we have those two that work so well together, and they’re such good teammates and they support each other.”
Bostwick explained the advantage of being able to use two pitchers within the course of a game.
“Right when you think you have your timing down and the pitch sequence down, we change it up on you,” Bostwick said. “So, we truly have an advantage by having two really good pitchers, and Taylor Spivey actually pitches, too, and she’s a good pitcher, too. So, we really have a three-woman staff.”
With another convincing win, Jefferson is now 7-1 in Region 8-AAAA play and tied atop the region standings with Madison County and Flowery Branch, which also have just one region loss.
“It’s good, but we’re definitely not satisfied,” Bostwick said of how her team is playing. “That was our thing a couple years ago was ‘never satisfied.’ But now our thing this year is, ‘the table is set.’ Coach (Kyle) Hardy came up with that one. He just says stuff sometimes and the girls buy in.”
She said the team is having fun with the saying, too, even bringing cookware, including spatulas, to the dugout to promote the table-setting theme.
“They just run with that stuff, and it’s cool because they can buy into something like that, but we feel like our ‘table is set’ in the sense that our opportunities are there. We just have to take advantage of them,” Bostwick said.
Jefferson resumes region play Monday (Sept. 14) at Flowery Branch at 6:30 p.m.
