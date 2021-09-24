The Jefferson softball team made short work of Cedar Shoals on Thursday (Sept. 23).
Neither leg of the double-header lasted more than three innings. The Dragons won the first game 15-0 and the second game 17-0.
Jefferson (10-8, 6-5 Region 8-AAAA) used three pitchers Thursday: Ravyn Saxon, Taylor Spivey and Addison Self. The trio only tossed a combined 68 pitches and didn’t allow a hit and only allowed two walks while also striking out 11 batters. Jefferson’s only other blemish was an error in the second game, but that’s just a footnote in a cumulative 32-0 win.
The Dragons had 26 hits across the two games. Ellie Kinlaw, Anslee Pittman and Emma Kate Sorrells went 2-of-3 at the plate in the first game and didn’t play in the second game. Sorrells had four RBIs and Pittman had two. Spivey went 1-of-2 in the first game with three RBIs.
Maleia Truelove batted in both games. She went 1-of-3 in the first game and 2-of-2 with a walk in the second game. She crossed home plate four times and had four RBIs across her two outings.
JEFFERSON 15, CEDAR SHOALS 0
The Dragons wasted no time in piling on runs. Kinlaw and Pittman opened the first game by reaching on errors. Spivey loaded the bases when she was hit by a pitch. Sorrells drove Kinlaw and Pittman home with a single up the middle. Spivey scored on Truelove’s pop fly to extend Jefferson’s lead to 3-0. Savannah Smith made the score 5-0 with a sacrifice grounder to first base. Truelove and courtesy runner Madyx Thornton scored.
Jefferson extended the lead to 8-0 in the second inning. Kinlaw drove courtesy runner Madison Hanchey home with a bunt single. Pittman brought Kinlaw home with a triple to center field and Spivey hit a sacrifice fly ball to bring Pittman across the plate.
The Dragons saved their best inning for last by scoring seven runs in the third inning to end the game prematurely with a 15-0 lead. Smith, Kinsie Pugh and Kinlaw loaded the bases with a series of singles. Pittman singled to left field to bring home the first run of the inning. Spivey and Sorrells each doubled to increase Jefferson’s lead to 13-0. Audrey Burton ended the game with a home run to center field.
JEFFERSON 17, CEDAR SHOALS 0
Jefferson’s offenses needed just two innings to put Cedar Shoals away in the second game. The Dragons scored a whopping 12 runs in the first inning, six of the runs came with two outs.
Burton reached second base on a leadoff error, but she didn’t get comfortable on the bag as Avery Hays hit a double to left field on the next pitch to drive her home. Hays didn’t spend much time on second base either as Truelove needed just two pitches to single up the middle. Hays scored to increase the lead to 2-0.
After Hanchey and Greysin Busch walked to load the bases, Natalie Beck hit a sacrifice fly to drive Truelove home. Then after Thornton singled to load the bases again, Bailey Catledge drew a walk, Self hit into an error and Buron hit into a fielder’s choice to extend Jefferson’s lead to 6-0.
The Dragons reloaded the bases when Hays was hit by a pitch, but Truelove quickly cleared the bases with a triple to center field, extending the Dragon lead to 9-0. Truelove scored when Hanchey tripled to left field. Busch followed with a walk and Beck hit a fly ball to score the last two runs of the inning. Jefferson led 12-0.
In the third inning, Self hit a one-out triple to put herself in scoring position. She crossed the plate on Burton’s sacrifice fly to center field. With two outs, Hays doubled on a line drive to right field and Truelove walked to put runners at the corner. Hays scored on Hanchey’s single to center field, and Truelove scored the last run of the game on Busch’s single. Jefferson led 17-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.