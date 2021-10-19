The Jefferson softball team's hopes of going to Columbus rest on the result of Wednesday (Oct. 20) tiebreaker game at West Laurens.
The Dragons split Tuesday's (Oct. 19) doubleheader with West Laurens to force the tiebreaker game. The Raiders shutout Jefferson in the first game 5-0, but the Dragons recovered to win game two 6-3.
Jefferson (15-10, 9-6 Region 8-AAAA) was held to just one hit and one walk in the first game. West Laurens (21-8, 12-0 Region 4-AAAA) scored three runs via a pair of doubles in the third inning and did not look back. The Raiders added two more runs in the fourth and fifth inning to win 5-0.
Jefferson led for the entirety of game two after scoring three runs off a pair of errors in the bottom of the first inning. Ellie Kinlaw scored on the first error, and Taylor Spivey and Maddyx Thornton scored on the second error to give Jefferson a 3-0 lead.
West Laurens cut into Jefferson's lead with a run via a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning and a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. The Dragons led 3-2 after four-and-a-half innings, but took a run back in the bottom of the fourth inning when Avery Hays singled to drive Kinlaw home. Jefferson led 4-2.
Audrey Burton opened the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run and Taylor Spivey boomed a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Dragons lead to 6-2.
The Raiders had the ingredients for a rally in the top of the seventh inning with a walk and a single with one out. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position and West Laurens brought one run home with a sacrifice fly. The next batter hit a grounder for the last out of the game. Jefferson won 6-3.
Jefferson and West Laurens play at 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 20) with a spot in the AAAA State Championship Tournament on the line.
