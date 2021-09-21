The Jefferson softball team picked up its biggest win of the season Friday, defeating Madison County in extra innings. The win came two days after the Dragons lost to the Red Raiders in five innings.
The victory helps Jefferson maintain fourth place in the Region 8-AAAA standings heading into Tuesday’s game at home against East Hall. The Dragons aren’t yet out of contention for the regular-season championship with games against madison County, Flowery Branch and North Oconee still on the schedule.
JEFFERSON 8, MADISON COUNTY 7
Rallies in the seventh inning and eighth inning lifted Jefferson over region rival Madison County on Friday (Sept. 17).
Jefferson (8-8, 4-5 Region 8-AAAA) was down to its last out in the seventh inning and trailing 5-3 when Taylor Spivey took the plate with no one on base. She singled on a line drive to right field to fire up the offense. Maleia Truelove followed with a walk and Audrey Burton singled up the middle to load the bases.
Anslee Pittman drove in two runs when her hard ground ball was misfielded by the Red Raider defense. Truelove and pinch-runner Maddyx Thornton reached home plate to tie the game at 5-5.
Madison County regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning via a lead-off walk, RBI triple and a sacrifice ground ball. Jefferson trailed 7-5 going into the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Dragons were down to their last out once again when Truelove came to the plate. However, this time Jefferson had Ellie Kinlaw and Avery Hays standing on first and second base. Truelove hit a fly ball to deep center field, bringing both runners home to tie the game 7-7. Truelove hurried home to score the winning run when Burton hit another hard grounder up the middle. Jefferson defeated the Red Raiders 8-7.
Jefferson led for most of the game after a big first inning. Madison County took an early 2-0 lead, but the Dragons fired back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Truelove batted into a fielder’s choice to bring Kinlaw home, cutting the score to 2-1. Burton tied the game at 2-2 with a single to right field which brought Spivey home. Savannah Smith walked with bases loaded to give the Dragons a 3-2 advantage.
Madison County scored three runs in the fifth inning to gain a 5-3 lead prior to Jefferson’s rally in the seventh inning.
MADISON COUNTY 10, JEFFERSON 2
Jefferson fell to 3-5 in Region 8-AAAA play when it lost to Madison County on Wednesday (Sept. 15).
The Dragons scored the first run of the game via a double by Maleia Truelove which brought Ellie Kinlaw home from second base. Jefferson led 1-0, but lost the lead when Madison County scored three runs off a pair of doubles in the bottom of the third inning.
Jefferson cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the fourth inning when Audrey Burton scored on an error at third base when the Red Raiders tried to catch the Dragons stealing bases. Jefferson had just one out when Burton scored, but Madison County caught Anslee Pittman at third base and struck out Emma Kate Sorrells to lessen the damage.
Madison County made Jefferson pay for not adding more runs when it had the chance. The Red Raiders extended their lead to 5-2 with a base-clearing triple in the bottom of the fourth inning, and they scored five more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat Jefferson 10-2.
