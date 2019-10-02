Jefferson softball coach Kacie Bostwick is happy that her team will reach the Thursday rounds of the region softball tournament, but she isn’t happy with how it got there.
The Dragons (20-8) fell to Franklin County 6-0 in the semifinals Tuesday at Jackson County before rebounding with an 8-3 losers’ bracket win over Morgan County later in the day to stay alive in the 8-AAA tournament.
“Sometimes you don’t bring your best stuff, and we didn’t bring it on the day we needed to bring it,” Bostwick said. “Offensively and defensively and in the circle, we struggled all around. So, I’m hoping Thursday we can kind of let this one go, and Thursday come back and maybe have a little Cinderella story happen.”
Jefferson will play rival Jackson County Thursday at 2 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will go on to face Franklin County for the region title.
The Dragons mustered just four hits in the loss to Franklin County, while committing three errors.
Jefferson, however, found its bats against Morgan County, pounding out 10 hits to earn its 20th win of the season.
Caroline Brownlee went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple in the first inning and an RBI triple in the third inning. Chloe Hiatt went 2-for-3 at the plate as well with an RBI double in the first inning and an RBI single in the third.
Abby Beatty went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Raxvy Saxon, who took the loss against Franklin County in the first game, threw five innings for the win over Morgan County, allowing two hits and an unearned run. She struck out six batters.
“It was much better,” Bostwick said of Saxon’s pitching. “To see a sophomore not have a great first game and then overcome and have a good second game, that’s a good thing. So, I’m proud of our pitchers for responding.”
Camoreena Hart pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts.
Jefferson held an 8-0 lead in the fifth inning but was unable to bring the run rule into effect, giving up a run in the top of the fifth inning and two more in the seventh.
The Dragons now find themselves in a situation where they will have to win three times Thursday in this double-elimination tournament to win the region title.
“We have nothing to lose, so we’ll see who shows up on Thursday,” Bostwick said.
