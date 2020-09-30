Hoping to draw one game closer to first-place Flowery Branch in the 8-AAAA standings, the Jefferson softball team instead suffered a rare lopsided loss.
The Dragons (15-4) fell 11-0 to the Falcons in five innings at home Wednesday (Sept. 30) as Flowery Branch took the season series 3-0.
With the loss, Jefferson fell to 10-3 in Region 8-AAAA play and three games behind Flowery Branch, which is 13-0 in region play.
The game was close until the fourth inning when the Falcons plated eight runs to push a 2-0 lead to 10-0.
Flowery Branch finished with eight hits, led by Avery Thomas, who belted a two-run home run in the second inning and finished with three RBIs.
Jefferson finished with just three hits and committed seven errors, four of which came during Flowery Branch’s big fourth inning.
The Dragons play Thursday (Oct. 1) at 5:30 p.m. against North Oconee in region play.
