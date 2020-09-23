Jefferson didn’t score any runs in the first inning and then didn’t stop scoring after that. The Dragons plated 11 runs in the second inning and six more in the third to beat region opponent Chestatee Monday (Sept. 21) on the road in just three innings.
Livi Blackstock went 2-for-2, while Kendall Bailey hit a three-run home run and Abby Beatty (1-for-3) drove in three runs as well. Emma Kate Sorrells was 2-for-2, while Taylor Spivey went 2-for-3.
Spivey threw an abbreviated one-hitter, striking out six batters in three shutout innings.
Jefferson hosts Social Circle Wednesday (Sept. 23) at 6:30 p.m.
