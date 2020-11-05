The Jefferson softball team had eight players make the all-region softball team.
Mac Turner, Livi Blackstock and Taylor Spivey were all-first team all-region selections for 8-AAAA, while Ravyn Saxon, Maleia Truelove and Camoreena Hart were named to the second team. Abby Beatty and Avery Hayes were named honorable mention.
