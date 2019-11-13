Region 8-AAA runner-up Jefferson had eight players make the all-region softball team, as voted on by the region’s coaches.
Livi Blackstock, Caroline Brownlee and Ravyn Saxon were all named to the first team. Abby Beatty and Ellie Kinslaw both were second-team selections. Amber Tullis, Camoreena Hart and Emily Matthews both received honorable mention recognition.
