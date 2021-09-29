The Jefferson softball team entered Tuesday’s game at Flowery Branch with its backs against the wall after losing to East hall on Monday night.
The Dragons responded with one of its best games of the season, beating the Falcons 3-1 with a two-run rally in the top of the seventh inning. The win keeps Jefferson in the hunt for the Region 8-AAAA Championship.
“Last night was disappointing,” said head coach Kacie Bostwick. “The hard part about this time of the season is that you don’t get time to recover. You’re playing three or four games a week, so if you lose one, you have to turn around and get ready to play again.
“At this point, it’s not who’s physically better than who. It’s about who is mentally tough and who can recover from a loss or who can take momentum with them after a big win. I’m glad that we were able to recover from last night and steal a game.”
The seventh-inning rally had what’s been absent from Jefferson’s (11-7, 7-6 Region 8-AAAA) offense for most of the region schedule: timely hits.
Jefferson had a pair of runners on the bags with one out in a 1-1 ball game heading into the top of the seventh. Madison Hanchey came in to pinch-hit and she delivered a single up the middle to drive booth runners home, giving the Dragons a 3-1 edge.
“Madison Hanchey came off the bench, she’s a sophomore,” Bostwick said. “She has totally bought into her role, which is to come off the bench in tight situations. I told her before the at-bat ‘you deserve this opportunity.’ She did. She’s been doing a great job for us.
“I’m glad we made that decision. She made us look smart.”
Ravyn Saxon did her part to preserve the win in the bottom of the seventh inning, retiring all three batters she faced. Saxon ended the game allowing just five hits and one run, while striking out six batters.
“Ravyn is a competitor,” she said. “There’s no other way to put it. Her mentality is what makes her so great. She’s got good stuff pitching-wise, don’t get me wrong, but her mental game is what makes her so good.
“For her to come out and essentially shut them down was a pretty big thing for her. I’m proud of her in terms of leadership. She leads by the way she plays and the way she competes as a senior.”
Jefferson led Flowery Branch (12-6, 8-5 Region 8-AAAA) for most of the game after taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Dragons scored the run when Emma Kate Sorrells doubled to right field, sending Skylar Brady home from second base.
The Dragons had a golden chance to add to the lead in the top of the fifth inning when Ellie Kinlaw took the plate with two outs and runners on second base and third base. However, a pop fly to left field ended the inning with Jefferson coming up empty-handed.
That gave Flowery Branch a second chance which it capitalized on with a leadoff double to left field by Avery Thomas. A sacrifice grounder moved the Thomas to third base and a squeeze bunt by Casey Beaver brought her home, tying the game at 1-1.
A double by the Falcons’ next batter, Zoe Hadaway, nearly gave them the lead, but a laser from Kinlaw in center field to Sorrells, the catcher, caught the Beaver out at home plate. Saxon struck out the next batter to end the inning toed 1-1.
Jefferson’s seventh-inning rally started with a leadoff single by Audrey Burton and she cruised to second base on Savannah Smith’s sacrifice bunt. Anslee Pittman hit an infield single which helped Burton reach third base safely. That set the stage for Hanchey’s clutch hit to put the Dragons ahead 3-2.
REGION RACE HEATING UP
Less than three games separate the top five teams in the Region 8-AAAA standings. Those teams could conceivably end the regular season tied at the top of the table with records of 9-6 in region play.
Jefferson can continue its push towards a region crown Wednesday (Sept. 29) at home against North Oconee. The Dragons also travel to Madison County on Tuesday (Oct. 5) with a chance to win the three-game series against the Red Raiders.
At the very least, Jefferson can still claim second place in the region and a home series in the first round of the AAAA State Playoffs.
