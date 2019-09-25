From reports
Jefferson grabbed a third-inning lead on East Jackson and held off the Eagles the rest of the way to win its final regular season region game.
The Dragons (16-6) defeated East Jackson 4-2 on Tuesday (Sept. 24) to close region play at 9-3. They’ll enter the 8-AAA tournament with a No. 3 seed.
Emily Matthews (2-for-3) singled and later scored on an error in the top of the third inning, and Paige Kelly plated Livi Blackstock with a sacrifice fly as the Dragons took a 2-0 lead on the Eagles.
East Jackson’s Lindsey Little answered with a stand-up triple in the bottom of the third and later scored on an error to cut the Dragons’ lead to 2-1.
Jefferson gave itself some cushion, however, with runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Caroline Brownlee led off the fourth inning with a double and later scored on a Chloe Hiatt single. Brownlee then brought home Blackstock with a sac fly RBI in the fifth inning.
East Jackson (7-18, 4-8) tightened the game late when Nicole Bassett singled home Julie Chancey in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out before a strikeout and flyout ended the game.
Jefferson’s Ravyn Saxon threw four innings for the win, allowing three hits and a run. She struck out four batters. Camoreena Hart provided three innings of relief, allowing four hits and a run with one strikeout.
East Jackson’s Ashlyn Trimble threw a complete game, allowing seven hits and four runs (two earned) with five strikeouts.
Jefferson returns to play today (Wednesday, Sept. 25) against Cherokee Bluff at home at 5:30 p.m. in its regular-season finale.
The Dragons open region-tournament play Saturday (Sept. 28) with a play-in series at home with Hart County. The teams will play twice Saturday with a third game set for Monday (Sept. 30) if needed. Times for the games have yet to be announced.
East Jackson, meanwhile, will play Oconee County today (Wednesday, Sept. 25) at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles will be the No. 5 seed for the region tournament and will open play against fourth-seeded Morgan County Saturday (Sept. 28) on the road in a best-of-three play-in series. The teams will play two games Saturday (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) with a third game slated for Monday (Sept. 30), also at Morgan County, if needed (time TBA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.