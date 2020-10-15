The Jefferson softball team will take the momentum of two wins with it into the state tournament.
The Dragons (19-7) downed both Jasper County 4-2 and Union County 10-5 at home on Thursday (Oct. 15) during the final day of the regular season.
Jefferson, a No. 3 seed, will open the state tournament on the road Monday (Oct. 19) at Luella.
Against Jasper County, the Dragons overcame a 2-1 third-inning deficit with a pair of runs and then added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Taylor Spivey went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, tying the game 2-2 with an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning. Mac Turner went 2-for-3, singling home the go-ahead run during the same inning. Others with multi-hit games were Avery Hayes (2-for-2) and Livi Blackstock (2-for-3).
Ravyn Saxon threw the first five innings, allowing three hits, no walks and one earned run with two strikeouts, before giving way to Spivey who pitched the rest of the game. She allowed two hits, no runs and a walk while striking out three batters.
In the win over Union County, the Dragons broke open a 6-5 ballgame with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Abby Beatty went 2-for-3 with two triples, including a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning. Maleia Truelove was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Turner (1-for-2) hit a two-run homer. Spivey (1-for-4) had two RBIs, Ellie Kinlaw went 2-for-2 and Hayes was 2-for-4.
Jefferson used three pitchers in the win. Spivey threw the first two innings, allowing four hits, an earned run and no walks with two strikeouts. Camoreena Hart pitched the next three innings, allowing six hits, four runs (all earned) with no walks and two strikeouts. Saxon then threw two shutout innings to end the game, allowing three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
